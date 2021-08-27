On Second Thought: Introducing my weekly rundown on the college football world

Believe it or not, we’ve finally reached the first week of the college football season.

Saturday’s five-game slate constitutes the beginning of the 2021 season, and it also serves as perfect timing to unveil my new weekly column, “On Second Thought.” This soon-to-be Monday column will act as my review of the college football world week after week and, if Auburn’s season happens as planned, a travel journal as I follow the Tigers throughout the country during Bryan Harsin’s debut season.

The big picture overview of the sport will revolve around a tradition I started when I was 10 or 11 years old and finally revived over the last few months.

As a kid, one of the things that really got me into college football was the Phil Steele preview magazine, and specifically how all the games for all the teams were listed. Each summer I would go through and predict all the games from the SEC teams all the way down to the Sun Belt — I had real-life friends, I swear — then check in on the results each week to see how I did.

I only counted a game if I hit the final score point spread exactly, which is what I’ll do here, too.