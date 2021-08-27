On Second Thought: Introducing my weekly rundown on the college football world

Believe it or not, we’ve finally reached the first week of the college football season.
Saturday’s five-game slate constitutes the beginning of the 2021 season, and it also serves as perfect timing to unveil my new weekly column, “On Second Thought.” This soon-to-be Monday column will act as my review of the college football world week after week and, if Auburn’s season happens as planned, a travel journal as I follow the Tigers throughout the country during Bryan Harsin’s debut season.
The big picture overview of the sport will revolve around a tradition I started when I was 10 or 11 years old and finally revived over the last few months.
As a kid, one of the things that really got me into college football was the Phil Steele preview magazine, and specifically how all the games for all the teams were listed. Each summer I would go through and predict all the games from the SEC teams all the way down to the Sun Belt — I had real-life friends, I swear — then check in on the results each week to see how I did.
I only counted a game if I hit the final score point spread exactly, which is what I’ll do here, too.
The hard part of going through all those teams is just how much can change from the time I write down a game prediction to the time that game is played.
For example, would I have said South Carolina is winning five games when the Gamecocks’ quarterback room is now led by a former graduate assistant who figured, what the heck, let’s give it another go? Probably not, but that’s part of the fun with college football. So many of us who love the sport and cover it are often very, very wrong about how things actually play out.
Below are my predictions for all Power 5 schools as well as a few notable G5/Independent schools. Please note that I finished up this project in the last few days, so the final records won’t correlate at all with my Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.
SEC
West
Alabama 11-1 (7-1)
Texas A&M 10-2 (6-2)
Ole Miss 9-3 (5-3)
Auburn 8-4 (5-3)
LSU 8-4 (4-4)
Arkansas 6-6 (3-5)
Mississippi St. 5-7 (1-7)
East
Georgia 11-1 (8-0)
Florida 10-2 (6-2)
Missouri 8-4 (4-4)
Kentucky 7-5 (3-5)
Tennessee 5-7 (2-6)
South Carolina 5-7 (2-6)
Vanderbilt 2-10 (0-8)
SEC Championship Game: Alabama over Georgia 30-27
Big Ten
East
Ohio St. 12-0 (9-0)
Penn St. 10-2 (7-2)
Indiana 9-3 (6-3)
Michigan 8-4 (6-3)
Rutgers 6-6 (3-6)
Maryland 4-8 (2-7)
Michigan St. 2-10 (0-9)
West
Wisconsin 10-2 (8-1)
Iowa 8-4 (6-3)
Northwestern 8-4 (6-3)
Nebraska 7-5 (5-4)
Minnesota 6-6 (4-5)
Purdue 4-8 (2-7)
Illinois 2-10 (0-9)
Big Ten Championship Game:Ohio State over Wisconsin 31-20
ACC
Atlantic
Clemson 12-0 (8-0)
Boston College 9-3 (6-2)
NC State 7-5 (4-4)
Wake Forest 8-4 (4-4)
Florida St. 4-8 (2-6)
Louisville 3-9 (2-6)
Syracuse 2-10 (0-8)
Coastal
North Carolina 11-1 (8-0)
Miami (FL) 10-2 (7-1)
Pitt 8-4 (4-4)
Virginia Tech 6-6 (4-4)
Virginia 7-5 (4-4)
Georgia Tech 4-8 (2-6)
Duke 3-9 (0-8)
ACC Championship Game: Clemson over North Carolina 27-10
Big 12
Oklahoma 12-0 (9-0)
Iowa St. 10-2 (7-2)
TCU 9-3 (6-3)
Texas 9-3 (6-3)
Oklahoma St. 9-3 (6-3)
West Virginia 7-5 (4-5)
Kansas St. 6-6 (4-5)
Baylor 4-8 (2-7)
Texas Tech 3-9 (1-8)
Kansas 1-11 (0-9)
Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma beats Iowa State 41-35
PAC-12
North
Oregon 10-2 (8-1)
Washington 11-1 (8-1)
Stanford 7-5 (5-4)
Cal 5-7 (3-6)
Oregon St. 3-9 (1-8)
Washington St. 3-9 (1-8)
South
USC 11-1 (9-0)
UCLA 8-4 (6-3)
Utah 9-3 (6-3)
Arizona St. 7-5 (4-5)
Colorado 5-7 (3-6)
Arizona 2-10 (0-9)
PAC-12 Championship Game: Oregon beats USC 35-31
Notable Independent/G5 schools
Coastal Carolina 12-0 (8-0)
Notre Dame 11-1
Liberty 11-1
Cincinnati 11-1 (8-0)
UCF 10-2 (6-2)
Boise State 10-2 (8-0)
2021-22 College Football Playoff
No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Ohio State; No. 2 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Clemson; No. 1 Alabama beats No. 2 Oklahoma
As for Week 1 games, I’m taking Nebraska over Illinois by 8, Fresno State over UConn by 12, UCLA over Hawaii by 15, UTEP over New Mexico State by 4, and San Jose State over Southern Utah by 35.