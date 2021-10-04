On Second Thought: No shortage of the unexpected in college football’s Week 5

Let’s all just take a second and exhale after a wild Week 5 of college football.
It’s hard to decide where exactly to start when it comes to an action-packed week of games. As far as the ranked teams go, games of real interest included No. 1 Alabama blasting No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21, No. 2 Georgia shutting out No. 8 Arkansas 37-0, No. 7 Cincinnati topping No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 and No. 14 Michigan taking care of Wisconsin in a 38-17 victory.
Several top-rated teams went down Saturday, including No. 3 Oregon falling to Stanford 31-24 in overtime, No. 10 Florida coming up short against Kentucky in a 20-13 defeat, No. 15 Texas A&M struggling in a 26-22 loss to Mississippi State, and No. 20 UCLA being eviscerated by Arizona State in a 42-23 loss.
Among the non-ranked teams, games that stood out to me were Tennessee’s 62-24 victory over Missouri, Pittsburgh’s 52-21 win over Georgia Tech and Oregon State besting Washington 27-24. As for Group of 5 schools, scores that stood out were Appalachian State handing Georgia State a 45-16 defeat, East Carolina handling Tulane in a 52-29 win, Nevada winning 41-31 against Boise State and Navy upending UCF 34-30.
Right on the money: Well, the streak finally ended. After four straight weeks of having at least one preseason spread hit, I had my first 0-for of the season. I remain at 10 games nailed perfectly so far this fall.
Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.
I’ll take solace in getting so, so close to hitting the Auburn-LSU game. Back in the summer, I picked Auburn by four against LSU (I picked Auburn by one in the paper last week); ultimately, I covered and was one point away from hitting it perfectly in Auburn’s 24-19 victory in Tiger Stadium.
I’ve now covered in all but one Auburn game this season, the lone exception being the Tigers’ near-loss to Georgia State.
Biggest miss: There were obviously a few considerable misses in another unpredictable week, though three really stand out.
I was riding the Ole Miss hype train entering this week, and boy did that train run off the tracks Saturday. I picked the Rebels by two against Alabama, who in turn beat Mississippi by three touchdowns. Staying with Mississippi, the Mississippi State Bulldogs showed little interest in being a 21-point underdog per me and instead beat down Texas A&M 26-22.
Right now, I’m imagining Jimbo Fisher wiping tears from his face with wads of cash a la Woody Harrelson in “Zombieland.”
The last example involved Oregon State, which I had as a 16-point favorite over Washington but beat the Huskies 27-24. Can you imagine someone ranking Washington in the top 10 to start the year? Man, what a moron that guy has to be.
Travel log: The second road trip of 2021 ranks as one of the most enjoyable ones I’ve had covering college football.
Because the Auburn-LSU game didn’t kick off until 8 p.m., O-A News deputy editor Justin Lee, Auburn Observer writer Justin Ferguson and I got up early Saturday morning and drove about six hours to Baton Rouge. We didn’t get a chance to really see the city, but the experience before and during the game made it worthwhile.
Between the two road trips this year, I’d rank the Penn State trip as the best as far as pre-game sightseeing but the LSU trip as the best gameday experience. I’d always heard so much about Death Valley, and even though I recognized LSU fans weren’t quite at full throttle Saturday night, it was captivating to hear that crowd react before the game when “Born on the Bayou” or “Callin’ Baton Rouge” started playing.
The atmosphere only became more electric as the game got underway, particularly when it looked like the LSU offense was going to pass all over the Auburn defense. While the road Tigers eventually recovered and the crowd died down as the night wore on, getting to a glimpse at what Tiger Stadium is like in a fierce SEC showdown was enjoyable and something I’m looking forward to experiencing again in the future.
Looking at next week’s games, I’ve got No. 18 Auburn as a 13-point underdog against No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Oklahoma by 16 over No. 21 Texas (don’t feel great about that one), No. 13 Arkansas by 4 over No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 4 Penn State by 10 over No. 3 Iowa.