On Second Thought: No shortage of the unexpected in college football’s Week 5

Travel log: The second road trip of 2021 ranks as one of the most enjoyable ones I’ve had covering college football.

Because the Auburn-LSU game didn’t kick off until 8 p.m., O-A News deputy editor Justin Lee, Auburn Observer writer Justin Ferguson and I got up early Saturday morning and drove about six hours to Baton Rouge. We didn’t get a chance to really see the city, but the experience before and during the game made it worthwhile.

Between the two road trips this year, I’d rank the Penn State trip as the best as far as pre-game sightseeing but the LSU trip as the best gameday experience. I’d always heard so much about Death Valley, and even though I recognized LSU fans weren’t quite at full throttle Saturday night, it was captivating to hear that crowd react before the game when “Born on the Bayou” or “Callin’ Baton Rouge” started playing.

The atmosphere only became more electric as the game got underway, particularly when it looked like the LSU offense was going to pass all over the Auburn defense. While the road Tigers eventually recovered and the crowd died down as the night wore on, getting to a glimpse at what Tiger Stadium is like in a fierce SEC showdown was enjoyable and something I’m looking forward to experiencing again in the future.