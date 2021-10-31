On Second Thought: Plenty of movers and shakers present in Week 9 of college football

Hitting Ohio State’s win gives me 13 correct final score spread predictions this season.

I had a few near misses this week as well, as I picked Miami by three over Pitt and Washington by six in its 20-13 victory over Stanford. Would I have predicted that spread for either game had you asked me last week? Nope, but that’s the beauty of this column!

While I added another correct pick to my collection, I also had my first real miss on Auburn this fall. During the summer, I picked Ole Miss by four, dropping my Auburn picks against my spread to 6-2 this season. Given the volatility of life in the SEC – especially with a first-year head coach – I’ll take that.

Biggest miss: I had a few notable misfires – including picking Texas by 16 over Baylor in what was a 31-24 Bears win or picking Iowa State by 14 over West Virginia in a 38-31 Mountaineers victory – but nothing topped the Michigan/Michigan State situation.

Entering the year, I had very low expectations for Michigan State: I predicted the Spartans would go 2-10 as Mel Tucker continued his rebuild in East Lansing. The Spartans wasted little time in proving that projection well off the mark, and on Saturday they made my prediction of Michigan winning by 26 equally foolish.