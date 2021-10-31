On Second Thought: Plenty of movers and shakers present in Week 9 of college football

With the final month of the regular season in sight, several teams took full advantage in college football’s Week 9.
The biggest shakeup among the top teams came between two top 10 teams with No. 8 Michigan State beating No. 6 Michigan 37-33. While most top-ranked teams took care of business, there were a few so-called upsets, including No. 18 Auburn besting No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20, Wisconsin dominating No. 9 Iowa 27-7, Mississippi State topping No. 12 Kentucky 31-17 and Miami (FL) handling No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34.
Group of 5 schools had some big games as well during a weekend that saw Houston take down No. 19 SMU 44-37, No. 25 BYU light up the scoreboard in a 66-49 victory over Virginia and Fresno State reassert itself as a top-tier team by taking down No. 21 San Diego State 30-20.
Other notable games from Saturday include Washington State handing Arizona State a 34-21 loss, Purdue handing Nebraska in the form of a 28-23 defeat, and Florida Atlantic putting a damper on UTEP’s strong season in a 28-25 Owls victory.
Right on the money: Make it three straight weeks with a correct pick.
Most of my hits this season have involved either Group of 5 schools or a Power 5 team playing a cupcake, but this time it was one of the premier matchups of the weekend. I picked No. 5 Ohio State over No. 20 Penn State by 9, and at game’s end, the Buckeyes walked away with a 33-24 victory.
Hitting Ohio State’s win gives me 13 correct final score spread predictions this season.
I had a few near misses this week as well, as I picked Miami by three over Pitt and Washington by six in its 20-13 victory over Stanford. Would I have predicted that spread for either game had you asked me last week? Nope, but that’s the beauty of this column!
While I added another correct pick to my collection, I also had my first real miss on Auburn this fall. During the summer, I picked Ole Miss by four, dropping my Auburn picks against my spread to 6-2 this season. Given the volatility of life in the SEC – especially with a first-year head coach – I’ll take that.
Biggest miss: I had a few notable misfires – including picking Texas by 16 over Baylor in what was a 31-24 Bears win or picking Iowa State by 14 over West Virginia in a 38-31 Mountaineers victory – but nothing topped the Michigan/Michigan State situation.
Entering the year, I had very low expectations for Michigan State: I predicted the Spartans would go 2-10 as Mel Tucker continued his rebuild in East Lansing. The Spartans wasted little time in proving that projection well off the mark, and on Saturday they made my prediction of Michigan winning by 26 equally foolish.
Oh well, Jim Harbaugh, at least you can get back in the fan base’s good graces when the Wolverines play Ohio S– bahaha I’m sorry, I tried to keep a straight face.