On Second Thought: The regular season ends with bang after bang in Week 13

If you’ve been following the last week of college football intently, let me start this week’s On Second Thought by offering some advice: Breathe. Sit down for a few minutes. Let your mind go blank for a bit.
The close of the regular season was everything fans could have possibly wanted and more, and calamity was incredibly easy to find during the Thanksgiving week.
The action truly started Saturday with No. 6 Michigan dominating No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 but was followed with a number of other surprises, including No. 7 Oklahoma State outlasting big brother No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33, Minnesota upsetting No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 and Ed Orgeron going out with a bang at LSU with the Tigers besting No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24.
Ranked teams survived other big scares along the way, none bigger than No. 3 Alabama holding off a scrappy Auburn squad 24-22 in quadruple overtime. Other near-misses included Texas Tech falling short against No. 9 Baylor 27-24 and No. 12 Michigan State holding off Penn State 30-27.
Speaking of Penn State, with the coaching carousel in full swing, can we all just take a moment and appreciate that Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin turned seven wins into a 10-year extension? Say what you want about Franklin, but man, he may have the best agent in the business.
Other results worth mentioning include North Texas blasting No. 15 UTSA 45-23 to reach bowl eligibility, Texas getting the monkey off its back by beating Kansas State 22-17, North Carolina rescuing defeat from the jaws of victory in an improbable 34-30 loss to NC State, and Florida finding a way to top Florida State 24-21 to also go bowling.
Right on the money: You want to be playing your best at the end of the season, and folks, I can say the streak has been extended. I’ve now had eight straight weeks with at least one correct prediction thanks to the head coach-less Virginia Tech Hokies beating Virginia by 5 in a 29-24 win for the Commonwealth Cup.
The Hokies’ win gives me 21 correct final score spreads this season, a fitting number given predicting games months in advance is very much like playing blackjack.
Honestly, it may be more like putting money down on one number on a roulette wheel, but I digress.
Biggest miss: Let’s go back to Franklin and those Nittany Lions again.
I had very low expectations for Michigan State entering the year, hence me picking Penn State by 27 on Saturday. While I wouldn’t have gone that high the week of the game, I felt good about the Nittany Lions given Michigan State lost by 49 to Ohio State the week before.
So much for that.
My next-biggest miss was in Bedlam, where I figured Oklahoma would roll to the tune of a 24-point victory over Oklahoma State. The good news is during the week I picked Oklahoma State, but I was still left with a big miss nevertheless.
Let's not forget about The Game, where I gave Ohio State 22 over Michigan. Congratulations to the Wolverines for finally ending that eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes.
Bonus: I picked Washington by 15 over Washington State in what was a 40-13 Cougars’ victory in the Apple Cup. That was pretty much the perfect ending to a fall to forget for the Huskies.
As for Auburn, I missed on my Iron Bowl prediction since I picked Alabama by 20. I end the season with a 6-6 record against my spread for Tigers' games, the exact same record Bryan Harsin wound up with.
Hey, nobody said it's easy to predict what happens next at Auburn.
Since I wasn’t able to predict this week’s conference championship games back in the summer, the next edition of On Second Thought will look back on the final record predictions of all teams and see where I was right and where I was, uh, slightly off.