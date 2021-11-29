On Second Thought: The regular season ends with bang after bang in Week 13

If you’ve been following the last week of college football intently, let me start this week’s On Second Thought by offering some advice: Breathe. Sit down for a few minutes. Let your mind go blank for a bit.

The close of the regular season was everything fans could have possibly wanted and more, and calamity was incredibly easy to find during the Thanksgiving week.

The action truly started Saturday with No. 6 Michigan dominating No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 but was followed with a number of other surprises, including No. 7 Oklahoma State outlasting big brother No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33, Minnesota upsetting No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 and Ed Orgeron going out with a bang at LSU with the Tigers besting No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24.

Ranked teams survived other big scares along the way, none bigger than No. 3 Alabama holding off a scrappy Auburn squad 24-22 in quadruple overtime. Other near-misses included Texas Tech falling short against No. 9 Baylor 27-24 and No. 12 Michigan State holding off Penn State 30-27.

Speaking of Penn State, with the coaching carousel in full swing, can we all just take a moment and appreciate that Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin turned seven wins into a 10-year extension? Say what you want about Franklin, but man, he may have the best agent in the business.