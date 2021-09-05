On Second Thought: Yeah, so much for knowing what to expect in Week 1

The wild world of college football just kept giving us more and more in Week 1.
The sport’s true opening week got underway in a big way this weekend with several notable games and upsets. There were a few games that really caught my eye in checking out box scores and seeing highlights. The list included No. 5 Georgia’s 10-3 victory over No. 3 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma holding off Tulane 40-35, No. 1 Alabama’s 44-13 drubbing of Miami (FL), UCLA’s 38-27 upset over No. 16 LSU, and No. 18 Iowa’s 34-6 beatdown of No. 17 Indiana.
Since I love advocating for Group of 5 schools, other off-the-radar games I found notable included UCF’s 36-31 victory over Boise State on Thursday, Charlotte’s 31-28 win over Duke on Friday, and UTSA’s 37-30 upset over Illinois.
Right on the money: This was a productive week of games for me, as I correctly predicted the final score spread of four games: UNLV (+2), Kentucky (-35), Penn State (-6) and BYU (-8). Not too shabby for the first full week of action.
This stat line is brought to you by Penn State kicker Jordan Stout, whose missed extra point with 9:17 to go in the game made this whole thing possible. From one Jordan to another, may I say thanks so much for your dedication to our cause.
As for Auburn’s game with Akron, I had the Tigers by 35, which was two points off the actual betting line. The Tigers won by 50, so I’m content with covering.
Biggest miss: There were some real doozies for me this week (looking at you, Vanderbilt), but none topped what happened with Washington. I thought highly of Washington entering the season, and that much was evident by my line, which made them a 42-point favorite over Montana.
Cut to Saturday’s action, which included Washington quarterback Dylan Morris tossing three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the Grizzlies.
While missing the mark by that much hurt, it could be much worse: I could have paid a team $675,000 to come to my house and ruin my day.
Travel log: There won’t be quite as much to report on this front after Auburn’s home games, but the opener did allow for a nice change of pace.
Auburn fans were back in pretty much full force Saturday, and the tailgating scene was a lot like what we saw pre-pandemic. I got a chance to walk around and see a few different setups on my way to the press box – special shoutout to the tent rocking the name “Just Harsin Around” on it – and it was nice to see a fall Saturday that felt somewhat normal again. Hopefully, we can safely keep it up in the weeks and months to come.
Since there are two games left to go this week, I’m taking Notre Dame by 9 over Florida State on Sunday night and Ole Miss by 10 over Louisville on Monday. That Ole Miss pick was, of course, made before head coach Lane Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19, but I still feel pretty good about those odds.