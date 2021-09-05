On Second Thought: Yeah, so much for knowing what to expect in Week 1

Biggest miss: There were some real doozies for me this week (looking at you, Vanderbilt), but none topped what happened with Washington. I thought highly of Washington entering the season, and that much was evident by my line, which made them a 42-point favorite over Montana.

Cut to Saturday’s action, which included Washington quarterback Dylan Morris tossing three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the Grizzlies.

While missing the mark by that much hurt, it could be much worse: I could have paid a team $675,000 to come to my house and ruin my day.

Travel log: There won’t be quite as much to report on this front after Auburn’s home games, but the opener did allow for a nice change of pace.

Auburn fans were back in pretty much full force Saturday, and the tailgating scene was a lot like what we saw pre-pandemic. I got a chance to walk around and see a few different setups on my way to the press box – special shoutout to the tent rocking the name “Just Harsin Around” on it – and it was nice to see a fall Saturday that felt somewhat normal again. Hopefully, we can safely keep it up in the weeks and months to come.