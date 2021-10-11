On Second Thought: Yep, didn’t see any of that coming in Week 6

At least, that’s what I’ll keep telling myself.

I will mention I covered my Auburn pick for the game against Georgia, though in the summer I only had the Bulldogs by 13. Of course, back then I didn’t realize I had to account for someone named Ladd McConkey.

That correct prediction means my Auburn picks are 5-1 this season according to my spread, with the only misfire being that close win over Georgia State.

Biggest miss: Let’s start from the top.

I missed my prediction of Alabama losing by one week (no hard feelings, Lane) and had the Crimson Tide by eight over the Aggies, which honestly feels OK seeing as the actual line was 18 in the days prior to the game. My more-painful SEC miss was with LSU, the team I picked by 11 over Kentucky only for the Wildcats to beat the Bayou Bengals by 21.

I made my Stanford/Arizona State pick in the midst of the NCAA’s investigation of the Sun Devils and decided that combined with my belief in David Shaw would result in a 12-point Cardinal win. No dice, as Arizona State took a 28-10 victory.

The only other real miss of note was with San Jose State, which I picked by 12 only to watch the Spartans fall 32-14 to Colorado State.