‘On target’: Auburn softball looking for strong bats ahead of 2022 season

Aspyn Godwin has seen a difference already in practice.
The senior catcher knows what everyone else knows: Last season, for Auburn softball, the pitching shined and the bats struggled.
While pitchers Shelby Lowe and Maddie Penta emerged as stars in the circle for Auburn, the team lagged behind in hitting and the Tigers suffered through a rough season as a team.
This year, things are different.
“Last year at this time our hitters weren’t able to hit them,” Godwin said of the team’s standout pitchers. “This year we’re hitting them pretty well as a team. I think that’s good for them and for us — because, personally, if I know I can hit Shelby Lowe, I know I can hit anybody.”
Now Auburn looks to pick up its play at the plate in the 2022 season and combine some improved hitting with the returning heat in the circle.
Auburn opens its season at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Seton Hall at Jane B. Moore Field.
“We know we have to hit the ball better or we can’t win games,” Godwin said. “We have to help our pitchers out. We’ve got to help Shelby. We’ve got to help Penta. They can’t just be shutting people down, so I think we’re ready.
Lowe earned second-team All-SEC honors last season while Penta was recognized on the SEC’s all-freshman team, but Auburn finished last in the SEC in batting averages, hits, and RBI’s.
Head coach Mickey Dean enters his fifth season with the Tigers feeling on schedule in three phases of the game he highlighted: pitching, communication on defense and hitting. He said the team is seeing strong bats emerge and that the Tigers are on their way to solving some of those hitting woes.
“I feel like our preparation we’ve had this year has been on target,” Dean said. Dean wants to see players being ‘selectively aggressive’ at the plate this season. “Not looking at first-pitch strikes but attacking them. We’ve had scrimmages where no matter where you were in the count, if you took a strike, you were out, so that’s something we’ve been working on.”
Auburn’s game with Seton Hall opens the Tiger Invitational this weekend at Jane B. Moore Field.
Auburn plays a doubleheader Friday, facing St. John’s at 5 p.m. after the opener with Seton Hall.
On Saturday, Auburn plays St. John’s first at 2:30 p.m. then plays Seton Hall again at 5 p.m.
Auburn closes its opening weekend against UMass Lowell at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We have people who don’t usually hit the ball over, now we have them hitting them over,” Godwin said. “I feel personally stronger, I’ve hit balls that shouldn’t go out, but they’re going out.
“I think this is the most excited I’ve been yet for a season,” she added. “We have a lot of different strengths and a lot of strong bats that I’m really, really, really excited about.”
Godwin, one of the two seniors on the team, has felt her leadership presence grow to new heights. “We have two freshmen in my position so my role as a leader is to help with them learn Dean’s way and the Auburn way.”
Along with Godwin, Dean has seen growth in the team’s leadership from past seasons. “The upperclassmen have really opened the door for the underclassmen to lead and you don’t always see that,” Dean said.
“We have really pushed ourselves in the weight room, pushed ourselves in conditioning, we practice with intention and now it’s about who’s going to stand out,” Dean added.
Both of Auburn’s games Friday are set to air on SEC Network+.