‘On target’: Auburn softball looking for strong bats ahead of 2022 season

Aspyn Godwin has seen a difference already in practice.

The senior catcher knows what everyone else knows: Last season, for Auburn softball, the pitching shined and the bats struggled.

While pitchers Shelby Lowe and Maddie Penta emerged as stars in the circle for Auburn, the team lagged behind in hitting and the Tigers suffered through a rough season as a team.

This year, things are different.

“Last year at this time our hitters weren’t able to hit them,” Godwin said of the team’s standout pitchers. “This year we’re hitting them pretty well as a team. I think that’s good for them and for us — because, personally, if I know I can hit Shelby Lowe, I know I can hit anybody.”

Now Auburn looks to pick up its play at the plate in the 2022 season and combine some improved hitting with the returning heat in the circle.

Auburn opens its season at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Seton Hall at Jane B. Moore Field.