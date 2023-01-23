On the upswing: Auburn gymnastics back up to No. 5 in national rankings

The Auburn gymnastics team is back in the top five in scoring after its home-opening win over Arkansas last Friday night.

The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the nation again, averaging a 197.350 each contest.

Superstar sophomore Suni Lee is No. 2 in scoring in the all-around individually, averaging a 39.675. She’s in the top 10 on vault, bars and beam, while her teammate Derrian Gobourne stands No. 3 nationally in scoring on floor.

Auburn topped Arkansas in the head-to-head meet last Friday and hosts non-conference foe NC State this Friday in Neville Arena. The meet is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn stands second-best in the SEC in scoring through three weeks, behind only No. 2 Florida.

Auburn entered the season ranked No. 6 by the coaches in the preseason poll compiled by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association, and the position has proved fairly accurate so far: Auburn had the No. 5 score nationally after Auburn’s first meet in Las Vegas on the opening weekend, and dipped to No. 7 after a true road meet at Florida in the second week of the season. With a home meet finally factored into the average, Auburn is back up to No. 5 in scoring.

Behind Florida and Auburn, LSU is the SEC’s third-best scoring team at No. 8 nationally, while Kentucky is next at No. 10 nationally.

The nation’s top five is made up of No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 Auburn.