On to Omaha: Reverse Tiger Walk sendoff set for Wednesday for Auburn baseball

The Auburn baseball team is going to Omaha, and fans are invited to send the Tigers off in style.

Auburn is scheduled to depart campus at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday on the way to the College World Series. Fans will be invited to gather outside Plainsman Park before 1 p.m. Wednesday to cheer the team onto the bus and on the way to Omaha.

Auburn is scheduled to arrive on campus on its way back from Oregon at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Tigers are set to open their run at the College World Series at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. On Thursday, the team is set to take the field for an open practice at the 24,000-seat venue, formerly known as TD Ameritrade Park.

Auburn plays Ole Miss on Saturday as it enters a four-team double-elimination bracket. On Monday, Auburn will play either the winner or loser from Saturday’s Stanford-Arkansas game.

The survivor of that four-team grouping will advance to the CWS Finals, where the two winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three series to determine the NCAA Division I national champion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.