ON TO THE FINALS!: Auburn’s Maclean, Murgett advance to doubles championship at NCAA Tournament

“These guys are clicking on all cylinders and it’s really fun to be part of the ride,” Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said. “The areas of their game we have been working on all year are shaping up at the most important tournament of the year.

“Tennessee is a very good doubles pair, which plays traditional aggressive doubles, so Finn and Tad will need to match their movement. We had success in the spring versus this tandem, but we will look to gameplan off their past meetings along with what we have seen this week.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and I know these guys will leave it all out on the court tomorrow.”

Auburn’s Mark Kovacs and Andy Columbo won the NCAA doubles title in 2002. Maclean and Murgett have earned All-America status, the first Auburn players to do so since Andreas Mies and Alex Stamchev in doubles in 2012.

The duo of Maclean, a junior from Cornwall, England, and Murgett, a sophomore from Holmfirth, England, entered the NCAA championships having gone 11-10 this spring at No. 1 doubles, facing 11 ranked teams, and 16-13 for the year.