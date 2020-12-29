Once an outsider like Harsin, Pearl says Auburn will welcome new coach like family

“But I don’t think he comes to Auburn unless he understood what the Auburn family was all about.”

Harsin comes to Auburn as a Boise State lifer, who grew up in Boise and played quarterback there before moving up from graduate assistant to offensive coordinator on the staff. After short stints as co-offensive coordinator at Texas and head coach at Arkansas State, he went back to Boise State for his dream job and led the Broncos as head coach for seven seasons.

He’s never coached in the SEC, let alone Auburn. He was stepping into new territory last Thursday when he walked off the jet at the Auburn regional airport.

But Pearl made that same big step at his own airport greeting back in 2014. Now, years later, he’s grown with Auburn fans and Auburn fans have grown with him, and it’s suddenly hard to picture him as an outsider like he was back then.

“The people are the No. 1 reason that makes this place so spectacular — the students that we attract, the faculty that’s here, the people that live in this community,” Pearl said. “And I told him — I said Auburn is going to give Boise a run for its money, as far as a place where your family could be happy and be comfortable in a church setting and comfortable in a social setting. This place is going to support you.”