Once an outsider like Harsin, Pearl says Auburn will welcome new coach like family

Bruce Pearl’s been through Boise.
It’s a beautiful part of the country, he says. He can see why Bryan Harsin stayed there for so long, and built a life around the Broncos.
He can also see why Harsin chose to come start his new life here in Auburn.
Once an outsider making his way into the Auburn family just like Harsin is now, Pearl says he’s sure Auburn’s new head football coach sees something special in this place, just like Pearl did when he moved to the Plains back in March 2014.
He also says Auburn people have a way of welcoming new coaches, like they’re one of their own.
He says they’re welcomed like new family members.
“He stayed in Boise for a long time, which tells you how loyal he is and tells you how much friends and family really mean to him,” Pearl said Tuesday of Harsin — the seventh-year Auburn men’s basketball coach speaking on Auburn’s new football coach hired last week.
“He probably passed up a number of other opportunities to stay loyal to the people who got him to where he is,” Pearl went on. “Then you get to a certain point, though, where you want to see if you can do it against the very best. And obviously, he got to that point and is excited about that challenge.
“But I don’t think he comes to Auburn unless he understood what the Auburn family was all about.”
Harsin comes to Auburn as a Boise State lifer, who grew up in Boise and played quarterback there before moving up from graduate assistant to offensive coordinator on the staff. After short stints as co-offensive coordinator at Texas and head coach at Arkansas State, he went back to Boise State for his dream job and led the Broncos as head coach for seven seasons.
He’s never coached in the SEC, let alone Auburn. He was stepping into new territory last Thursday when he walked off the jet at the Auburn regional airport.
But Pearl made that same big step at his own airport greeting back in 2014. Now, years later, he’s grown with Auburn fans and Auburn fans have grown with him, and it’s suddenly hard to picture him as an outsider like he was back then.
“The people are the No. 1 reason that makes this place so spectacular — the students that we attract, the faculty that’s here, the people that live in this community,” Pearl said. “And I told him — I said Auburn is going to give Boise a run for its money, as far as a place where your family could be happy and be comfortable in a church setting and comfortable in a social setting. This place is going to support you.”
Pearl said he’s talked with Harsin briefly on the phone since he was hired, though he said Harsin is a “grinder” like him and understands Pearl’s trying to get his team ready for SEC play right now. He said he looks forward to meeting him in person later.
Harsin is the first head football coach Auburn’s hired since 1948 that didn’t have some experience coaching in the SEC or at least in the state of Alabama like Terry Bowden did. He’s the first football coach since Tommy Tuberville that got the job without being a former Auburn coordinator. He comes from across the country, plucked by athletics director Allen Greene — another former outsider and Notre Dame alum — with the hope that he’ll bring to Auburn something that it’s missing with a perspective from beyond the Plains.
Greene penned a letter to Auburn fans posted Monday night calling on supporters to rally around Harsin. “He’s a family man. We’re the Auburn family,” Greene said.
New Auburn volleyball coach Brent Crouch, hired recently from Southern California, reacted to that letter on Twitter.
“This is the kind of thoughtful leadership that first grabbed my attention a year ago,” he posted. “I believe in Auburn! Big things coming.”
Like him, Pearl figures it won’t be long before Harsin doesn’t feel like an outsider at all.
“You could talk about being an outsider, but I’ve got one son-in-law. He’s married to my daughter. He is no outsider,” Pearl said. “He is my son, and he is a part of my family. … Auburn people know that and I think that the coaches that do come here, we feel that. That’s why I always tell coaches, jump in with both feet. Don’t lease, don’t rent — buy. And jump in.