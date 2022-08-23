Once in a crowded backfield with NFL stars, Cadillac imparts his experience on Hunter

Jarquez Hunter is the man behind the man.

Sharing the backfield with a bona fide college football star in Tank Bigsby, the Auburn sophomore has had to learn what it’s like to share the spotlight and split snaps.

But so did his coach. Cadilliac Williams once shared the same backfield with Ronnie Brown and Brandon Jacobs — and, eventually, all three of them made it to the NFL.

Now, in the era of the transfer portal when the grass always looks greener, Hunter is leaning on his coach’s experience as he navigates a second season as Auburn’s RB2.

“He just said he had to work hard just to play — and I feel like I’m in the same predicament,” Hunter said this fall camp.

Last season, Hunter totaled 593 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries — bursting onto the scene in the first two games against lesser competition, then playing an important part in Auburn’s win at LSU on the road. His carries dwindled later in the season, but with Shaun Shivers having transferred to Indiana, he figures he’ll be leaned on a bit more this season.

Either way, he isn’t the star at his position: That’s Bigsby, preseason all-everything and one of the most touted individual talents to have come through Auburn since maybe that 2004 SEC Championship team.

Williams and Brown helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated season then. Both were top-five NFL draft picks, with Brown going No. 2 overall to the Miami Dolphins and Williams going No. 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The previous season, in 2003, Jacobs crowded the backfield, too, before he transferred to Southern Illinois.

All three found success in the league: Jacobs won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Williams was a fan-favorite for the Buccaneers, then after knee injuries managed to reinvent himself and continue his career as a third-down back for the Rams. Brown is a part of NFL legend after the famous, division-winning upset win over the Dolphins featuring the ‘Wildcat.’

But Williams’ experience in the loaded backfield back at Auburn might just make for the best advice he can give to a player like Hunter now.

“Ultimately, we’re going to put team first, and you’ve got to trust me that I’m going to do what’s best for the team first, not what’s best for you,” Williams explained. “I’m going to do what’s best for the team. And with that, you keep grinding, keep getting better, and good things will happen. I’m a living witness.”

As for on the field, Williams said he’s working with Hunter on being a more patient runner, getting behind his pads more, and getting in and out of his cuts faster. “Then just getting bigger, faster, stronger,” Williams added, “which he has responded.”

Bigsby, meanwhile, is being talked about for his potential to put together a second-consecutive 1,000-yard season. Former walk-on Sean Jackson from Hewitt-Trussville was quickly awareded a scholarship before he could get to his sophomore season. Four-star freshman Damari Alston has now entered the group and has done well with what the coaches have asked of him so far, Williams said.

As to whether there are multiple NFL talents among the group, time will tell. And as for Hunter, he has an experienced coach he can go to as he works to stand out among the crowd. Empowering transfer rules have opened the door to other teams as wide as ever, but Hunter knows it’s possible for two players to make their dream come true on the same team. His mentality: “Just go out there and work hard and just make things happen.”

As his coach says, he’s living testament.

“I get an opportunity not to talk about so much about what I did, my accomplishments, but I get an opportunity to touch them in a different way that most coaches can’t reach them. ... So the competition piece of it, them getting frustrated — like I tell them, ‘I want y’all to come up to me and be upset about not playing and not getting the ball.’ I said, because, if you didn’t, man, I would think that’s a problem,” Williams said. “Because even when the Ronnie Browns and the Brandon Jacobs and the Tre Smiths were here — maybe I wasn’t playing here and I was hungry, I wanted to know how can I get on the field, how can I get better. And my coach used to tell me, so I don’t mind that competition.”