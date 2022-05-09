Once ‘lost’ on a new campus in a new country, Auburn’s Gonzalez sees confidence grow in sophomore season

Few Auburn pitchers have shown as significant growth from last year to this year as Joseph Gonzalez.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander’s 36 strikeouts are six more than he posted last season. His earned run average has dropped from 6.17 to 2.98, making him top 10 in the Southeastern Conference in ERA, as well as walks and runs allowed.

So, what’s the difference?

“My freshman year … I was [confused], lost because the language,” Gonzalez said, “but this year, I feel more comfortable. Like, I know how it works now.”

A Humacao, Puerto Rico, native, Gonzalez came to the Plains last season without even visiting campus. He decided on his college of choice over Zoom, due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And despite communication struggles as a freshman, Gonzalez’s improved English has coincided with his improvement as a pitcher this season.

“That’s what’s amazing about somebody that gets an opportunity like him, to come sit in the setting for a couple of years,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It’s going to help him more than anybody on our roster.”

Thompson said the biggest growth he has seen in Gonzalez this year is that the two can hold a conversation, and he remembers points last season where Gonzalez explained an inability to understand what was going on in his classes.

“In some ways, that could affect my baseball, too,” Gonzalez said of those academic struggles. “But this year, I just feel comfortable. … From 1-10, my English was like a four, or a three-and-a-half, something like that. Now, I feel like a six-and-a-half, seven, I could say. Maybe it’s not a huge difference, but my confidence speaking English is just way better.”

Pitching coach Tim Hudson said it’s been unbelievable to watch Gonzalez’s growth since coming to Auburn.

“If you told me to go somewhere in a Latin American country and try to adapt [to] what they’re doing and their language and having that language barrier, it’d be tough. … He’s gotten a lot more comfortable, and I think he’s always been obviously gifted with a lot of talent.”

Despite a mediocre freshman season, Thompson remembers a six-inning “gem” Gonzalez threw against then-No. 1 Arkansas in 2021. In a 6-5, extra-innings loss in Fayetteville, Gonzalez held the Razorbacks scoreless through the first five frames before giving up two runs in the sixth.

“That’s when we knew,” Thompson said. “Maybe not the fans and everybody else, but that’s when we knew, like ‘This guy’s got a chance to be good if we can ever get to where we can talk to him.’”

On the mound, Gonzalez feels like his pitch command has been his biggest improvement since arriving at Auburn, as well as an improved composure in tight situations. In fact, he relishes his role as a Sunday starter — “I like that pressure,” he said — particularly when a series is split heading to Game 3.

In 10 starts, Gonzalez has posted a 6-2 record, and Auburn is 8-3 in his 11 total appearances. When he pitches on Sundays, the Tigers are 3-2. He’s posted a 3.67 ERA in those games, striking out 14. In Sunday starts against Vanderbilt and South Carolina in April, Gonzalez gave up two runs while pitching 16 innings, including a complete-game win against the Commodores.

“It’s the duck right?” Thompson said. “Looking at a duck on the water, it looks calm and serene and peaceful, but under the water, those legs are going like crazy. ... Our fielders, our dugout, I think he relaxes us and I don’t even think he knows he’s doing it. It comes off like he just has a natural rhythm and feel, and he doesn’t get caught up in that moment.

“If it’s 1-1, I don’t think anybody here right now would want anybody on the mound except for him.”

Both Thompson and Hudson see the sophomore’s talent and composure, and they’re in agreement, too, that he hasn’t hit his ceiling. According to Hudson, Gonzalez’s pitches are topping out around 89-93 mph with room to grow.

“I think there’s a lot of [velocity] left in his lower half, especially,” Hudson said. “I think he has a long way to go, and I think he’s still pretty good, but I think he’s only going to be better, and the most important thing [is] I think he wants this.

“I mean, for goodness sakes, he stepped out on faith and came over here to be with us, never stepped foot on campus before he got here to move in. … I think it’s been a business trip for him from Day 1. He’s going to get a great education and a great experience and, hopefully one day, we’ll watch him pitch in the big leagues.”

