One final flight: Auburn eagle Spirit retiring after Mississippi State game

When Auburn fans look to the skies this Saturday, they’ll see the end of an era.

Spirit, Auburn’s longest-tenured eagle, will take her final pregame flight before the football game against Mississippi State.

After this weekend, the bald eagle will have flown pregame at 47 Auburn games since her debut in 2002.

“It’ll be kind of bittersweet,” said Andrew Hopkins, Auburn’s assistant director of raptor training and education. “I’ll be sad to stop flying Spirit. I’ve been working with her for many, many years, so it’s going to be sad that we aren’t going to be flying her on gameday anymore.”

Like the fans, Spirit has been through the ups and downs and everything in between. Hopkins says that out of all the eagles, Spirit has been a part of the pregame flight for the longest amount of time.

He thinks that Spirit has flown at least one game every season since her debut before the Auburn-Syracuse game in 2002. Hopkins began working with Spirit at Auburn’s Southeastern Raptor Center in 2007.

During the 2017 season, Spirit flew before every home game as golden eagle Aurea, War Eagle VIII, was not ready yet after Nova’s retirement.