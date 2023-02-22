The most recent loss may have been the best example of it.

When Auburn went to Nashville and lost another heartbreaker to Vanderbilt, 67-65, on Saturday, it dominated the interior. The Tigers out-scored the Commodores 40-22 in the paint. But despite taking so many shots inside, they only made it to the free throw line for 10 free throw attempts.

Led by Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt logged 27 free throw attempts, with the 7-foot Robbins shooting 20 of those.

It was something Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had no explanation for following the game, and three days removed from it, ahead of the Tigers’ contest with Ole Miss at 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday, that was still the case.

“When Jaylin (Williams) makes seven baskets in the paint and he doesn’t shoot a free throw,” Pearl said Tuesday. “Johni scored seven baskets around the basket, you know. Whether it’s Wendell or K.D. or somebody taking it to contact.

“I don’t know. If I knew how, I would be trying to get our guys to the foul line more. It’s my inability to make that happen.”

Since beating South Carolina on Jan. 21, Auburn has endured a stretch in which it’s 2-6, and a free throw disparity in favor of its opponents has shone through in that span. Saturday’s loss had the second-biggest differential, minus-17, in that stretch, with the loss at Texas A&M on Feb. 7 having a minus-25 differential.

Despite shooting 40 fewer baskets at the line than its opponents, Auburn has only shot fewer free throws than the other team in three of those games. Auburn’s loss at West Virginia, as well as the defeats at A&M and Vanderbilt, make up that trio. In its five other contests, Auburn is at a plus-7 margin of 110 attempts to its opponent’s 103.

On the season, Auburn is averaging 20.6 free throw attempts per contest, but in this eight-game skid, it’s averaging about four attempts fewer, at 16.5.

“I would say, like, (it’s) just going in there and just being strong and just going in knowing you’re gonna score it, not looking for a foul,” Auburn forward Jaylin Williams said. “If you go up strong and try to dunk on someone, I mean, they don’t have a choice but to call foul.”

While that disparity has seemingly kept Auburn an arm’s length from what would be some close wins, another statistic is one that both Williams and Pearl believe has kept them in some closer losses — turnover rate.

“It’s so, so key,” Pearl said. “It’s the reason why we’ve been in all of these games. Like we talked about before, being in all these games have kept us in position. You’re getting credit for playing well and playing in tough places. We’re not having fun not winning, but that’s important.”

While Auburn has averaged 12.6 turnovers per game this year, it has averaged nearly two fewer turnovers since the South Carolina win, at 11. Opponents have averaged 11.9 during the past eight contests.

It has led to a 1.16 assist to turnover ratio amid the stretch, and it’s something Pearl said will be crucial as the Rebels come to town.

“They do a great job turning you over,” Pearl said of Ole Miss. “They really finish, and they play really fast, and they need turnovers to win. We’re gonna have to continue to do that.”