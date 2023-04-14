Herbert Marshall “Hub” Waldrop poured himself into Auburn, touching the lives of hundreds of students, athletes and athletic trainers.

A Hall of Fame athletic trainer, Waldrop died Sunday in Auburn at the age of 85. He served Auburn University’s athletic department as an athletic trainer for more than three decades, and spent about four decades teaching at the university. He balanced those roles with a multitude of others in the greater Auburn community.

“Hub Waldrop was one fine man, and one great Auburn man,” former Auburn athletics director David Housel told the Opelika-Auburn News. “He was committed to doing the right thing for the right reasons, and he was committed to Auburn. A lot of people have loved Auburn. No one has ever loved Auburn more than Hub Waldrop.”

Waldrop starred as a fullback and linebacker at Hueytown High School, and came to the Plains on a football scholarship in 1956. An eye injury derailed his playing career soon after his Auburn arrival, but then-football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan kept Waldrop on football scholarship. It set the stage for his career, as he soon began working as a student athletic trainer.

After graduating with a degree in health & physical education, Waldrop was named Auburn’s assistant athletic trainer in 1960. He held that role for 15 years before being named the department’s head athletic trainer in 1976, and remained in that position for the next 18 years.

In 1998, Waldrop was inducted into the Alabama Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame for his work on the Plains. In that role, Waldrop built relationships with athletes at the taping station through everyday conversations. He became a trusted ear and confidant to many.

“He just continuously enriched our lives,” former Auburn athletics director Jay Jacobs said. “You just knew you could go to him about anything — life, football, anything. He was always available and willing to talk to you and give you guidance. He was just a wise counsel.”

Jacobs walked onto the Auburn football team and eventually lettered in 1982 and ‘83. He continued to build a relationship with Waldrop when he was named the department’s conditioning coach in 1988.

“He was a dynamic individual,” Jacobs said. “His business card may have said one thing — ‘trainer’ — but he was a trainer for life. It wasn't just sports medicine, it was life.”

Waldrop's desire to prepare others for life was evident in the bevy of roles he had beyond trainer and teacher.

First and foremost, Waldrop was a husband to his wife, the former Jean Robertson, and father to their daughter, Lisa Kiteley. He served as Auburn's Director of lntramurals and Recreation Services for a time, and also had a stint as Auburn’s freshmen men’s basketball coach. He even put on the coaching hat away from campus, helming teams in the Auburn Parks & Recreation football, basketball and baseball youth leagues.

“You cannot be a good coach unless you're a good teacher, and see, he was first of all a teacher,” Susan Nunnelley said. “If you're a good teacher and you go into coaching, you're going to be a great coach because it goes back to teaching young people and kids what life is all about, much less their skills in their sport.”

Nunnelley spent decades in several roles for Auburn athletics, and she knew Waldrop during and prior to his time on the Plains. They developed a sibling-like relationship, she said, and she knew him well beyond his trainer and teacher duties, including coaching against him in recreation league basketball.

“He was just one of those special Auburn men that was strong in their faith, strong in family, loved Auburn, and lived the Auburn creed every day,” Nunnelley said.

Waldrop’s faith was a prevalent part of his life. A devout baptist, he was a longtime deacon and taught boys Sunday school.

Jarod Grace, a Waldrop student and Auburn’s longtime men’s basketball athletic trainer, often visited Waldrop in his office at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum. Grace said he couldn’t recall a time when he came to Waldrop’s office that Waldrop wasn’t reading his Bible.

“I have no doubt that, (with) the faith that Hub had, (he believed) that was God's plan for his life,” Grace said. “The way he helped people in the way he cared for others.”

Jim Lovell, the senior director of team travel for the Atlanta Braves, worked for Waldrop as a trainer in the 1980s. As he remembers it, Waldrop was always “Hub” to friends and family, but to everyone else, including those he didn’t coach, he was “Coach Waldrop.”

“The term coach is, I mean not only is it a descriptive title for folks that work in athletics, but it's also kind of honorific, too,” Lovell said. “That's the kind of respect that people had for Hub Waldrop. I mean, he carried that coach title, which means way more than you realize.

“He was probably one of the meekest people I've ever known,” Lovell added. “He wanted to serve others, and that's what he was doing, but (he) never looked for the spotlight. He was always an under the radar guy, and that's how he wanted it. Never looked for accolades or attention, or praise. (He) Just wanted to help.”