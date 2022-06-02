One hitter, pitcher to watch from each team in the Auburn Regional

With the Auburn Regional starting at 11 a.m. Friday, here’s a look at one hitter and pitcher from each of the weekend’s participants.

No. 1 Auburn (37-19)

Pitcher: Carson SkipperSkipper has been one of the Tigers’ standouts in a bullpen that’s only gotten deeper as the season has progressed. Along with closer Blake Burkhalter, the senior Skipper is one of the marquee names in Auburn’s arsenal of arms.

In 22 appearances, Skipper has recorded 51 strikeouts and walked 10 while giving up 28 runs. Of his appearances, the one that stands out most heading into the weekend is his start against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, which was his first start since 2019.

The reliever recorded a season-high seven strikeouts while giving up just a hit and a walk in the three-inning start, setting up usual starter Trace Bright for 22/3 innings of middle relief, which was something Auburn coach Butch Thompson said had him excited.

The Tigers announced Wednesday that Bright would start Friday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana, and Thompson said Monday that Joseph Gonzalez could hear his name called for an early start over the weekend. Still, the Auburn coach noted the by-committee approach as a successful one.

“Our best recipe probably, in the last three or four weeks, is the beginning, middle and end where it’s been chopping up,” Thompson said. “I really like what Carson Skipper did for his three innings … low walks, but just shoving the zone with a lot of good tempo.”

Hitter: Bobby PierceThe obvious answer here should be Sonny DiChiara. The co-SEC Player of the Year led the Tigers in batting average (.379), home runs (18) and RBI (48) this season. However, Sonny D was part of the Tigers late-season struggles at the plate.

DiChiara was 3 for 16 during the final week of the regular season, but Pierce seemed an exception to the rule, as the right fielder swung a hot bat.

Pierce comes into the weekend riding a nine-game hit streak, and during Auburn’s past five games, he’s batted .363 and had a three-hit game against Kentucky in the Tigers’ lone win in Lexington, as well as two hits against the Wildcats in Hoover.

Consistently scoring runs was an issue for Auburn during that stretch, Thompson said, and along with Kason Howell, Pierce led the Tigers in runs scored during the past five games.

No. 2 UCLA (38-22)

Pitcher: Max Rajcic

Rajcic (pronounced like “magic”) has been the Bruins’ best arm. With an 8-4 record in 14 starts, he seems to have only gotten stronger as the season has progressed.

The preseason All-American’s last eight starts have seen him go at least six frames, with four of those going seven innings or longer. He’s also recorded 61 of his 91 strikeouts since April 9. He’s recorded three 10-plus strikeout outings this year, including a scoreless eight-inning win against Washington State on May 13 in which he struck out 14 and gave up one hit.

Rajcic’s success is especially notable when considering that UCLA’s arms have been dealing with injuries all season. Some of the Bruins top pitchers — Jared Karros and Gage Jump — have made little to no appearances this year due to injuries, and Jake Brooks, who has started 10 games this year, hasn’t pitched since sustaining an injury on April 22, according to a report from the Daily Bruin.

UCLA’s only other regular starter, Kelly Austin, has had worse success than Rajcic and Brooks in several categories this season. So, should the Bruins be without Brooks again this weekend, it’ll be intriguing to see how quickly they turn to Rajcic.

Hitter: Cody Shrier

As a team, UCLA has been subpar at the plate all season, even if its 25-22 loss to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament makes one think otherwise.

Among the Pac-12, the Bruins posted the fourth-worst batting average (.278) and second-worst slugging percentage (.407), but Shrier has been the Bruins’ best blend of power and contact.

Shrier’s .293 average is fourth-best on the team, but his nine home runs lead the Bruins, and his .498 slugging percentage is second only to Michael Curialle. Shrier’s 11 stolen bases are also second among the Bruins.

No. 3 Florida State (33-22)

Pitcher: Wyatt Crowell

Florida State has two apparent choices for a pitcher to keep an eye on in starters Bryce Hubbart and Parker Messick, but Crowell could be one of the biggest x-factors on the mound for the Seminoles.

The reliever is head and shoulders above anyone else coming out of Florida State’s bullpen this season. In a team-high 26 relief appearances, Crowell’s 2.27 earned-run average is third-best among any Seminole pitcher. His opponent batting average (.203) is also third-best on the team, and his 69 strikeouts this season are second only to Hubbart and Messick.

The biggest what if with Crowell is how soon into the weekend he’s burned. Six of his 26 outings have gone longer than three innings, and he’s yet to pitch on back-to-back days.

If Florida State and Auburn meet Friday, it’s nearly certain the Tigers see either Hubbart or Messick, but if they can go without facing Crowell, too, the weekend becomes much easier.

Hitter: Jaime Ferrer

Much like UCLA, Florida State was one of the bottom-tier units in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the plate this season. Their team batting average was third-worst in the conference and they posted the worst slugging percentage in the ACC as well. Through all that, Ferrer was their best bat.

Sure, Ferrer’s .319 batting average is tops among the Seminoles, but he’s also coming into the Auburn Regional hot, riding a seven-game hit streak. In that span, he’s had multi-hit performances against Miami, Florida and Virginia.

No. 4 Southeastern Louisiana (30-29)

Pitcher: Will Kenzeler

Auburn’s Friday-evening contest against Southeastern Louisiana should be the Tigers’ most-winnable game of the weekend, but that doesn’t mean the Lions won’t roll out their absolute best early.

Kenzeler is likely who Auburn will face, assuming he’s good to go. In last week’s Southland Conference Tournament, he dealt with lingering issues from a sprained MCL.

The starter’s 3.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts are both team-highs, and he’s demonstrated an ability to go deep in games this year, posting only two starts that were fewer than five innings.

Hitter: Preston Faulkner

Behind only DiChiara, Faulkner will carry perhaps the most pop in his bat of any hitter at Plainsman Park this weekend.

Faulkner hit 17 home runs this season, and his 70 RBI are the most of any hitter competing in the Auburn Regional. DiChiara’s 48 RBI are second-most and they’re still 22 fewer than Faulkner’s.

Even with all that power, Faulkner has still hit with contact consistently, posting a .343 batting average. His .463 on-base percentage is also the second best among Southeastern Louisiana players.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.