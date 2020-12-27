One last ride: Auburn reports for Citrus Bowl preparation

Bryan Harsin had just stepped off the jet, still spinning from a whirlwind hiring process, and still getting his feet under him after flying from the mountains in Idaho to the Plains of Auburn.
But even in a whirlwind, he kept sight of what’s in front.
First thing’s first.
He told the fans that gathered at the Auburn airport to greet him on Thursday that he was excited to be in Auburn, then he introduced them to his family — and then his mind went straight to the players. Support the players, he told them.
“They have a bowl game to win,” he said.
Yes, even amid the chaos of a coaching change, Auburn football is preparing for the Citrus Bowl this week, with players having reported back Saturday to get ready for game week. Harsin himself seems to be working hands-off as far as football for now, having said he mostly just asked Auburn’s current staff what he can do to help them as they get ready for the game. The pandemic-altered schedule puts Auburn in a peculiar situation, sandwiched just a few days removed from a football game and just a few days removed from a topsy-turvy coaching change.
Players are preparing to work, though, back in Auburn now after the holiday. Quarterback Bo Nix shared a photo of him pulling into campus on South Donahue on Saturday.
Before Harsin was hired, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was charged with heading bowl preparation, then as Auburn’s interim head coach.
“I know this: the Auburn Tigers will work hard and be as resilient and fight as hard as they’ve done all year and make the Auburn Family very proud,” Steele said, during a Citrus Bowl media obligation back on Dec. 20.
He said then that he talked to players on Auburn’s leadership council that day, and they said they were excited to play — despite how hard a head coaching change is on a team.
“We’ve got leaders on this team, and we’ve got a coaching staff — an unbelievable coaching staff made up of competitive guys and winners that love Auburn. So leading it is not a hard challenge,” Steele said then. “We have very good leadership within the structure of the program. I won’t say it will lead itself — obviously there are some things we have to help in that regard — but it’s the kind of players that we have, their character, their makeup, their love for Auburn University, their competitive spirit, as well as the coaching staff. It’s not as difficult as you might think it would be.”
For now, the machine keeps churning — until it’s taken apart. Harsin is set to hire a new staff, which will include his hand-picked choices that may or may not include Auburn assistants who throw their name in the hat. But the messaging insists the current coaches plan to help send Auburn’s departing players out on a positive note by getting Auburn prepared to play well with what they have in the Citrus Bowl.