One more ride: Auburn’s Suni Lee enters beam finals on last day of gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee will surely soak it all in.
The Auburn gymnastics signee has one more event up on the mountaintop. She enters the beam finals Tuesday on the last day of gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics, having made memories that’ll last a lifetime over a magic week in Japan.
Next there’ll be travel and agents and endorsement contracts. Then there’ll be college and move-in day and classes.
But in one more opportunity to medal, Lee has the chance to cherish the wonderful ride.
Lee enters the beam event final at what’ll be Tuesday evening in Tokyo and 3:50 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday morning stateside. The beam final will be streamed live online on NBCOlympics.com, and aired on replay later on tape delay in primetime on television on NBC.
The international spotlight will be on Lee’s teammate Simone Biles, who returns to competition on the beam after pulling out of the team final last week, unable to go on and unable to compete in any of the other individual finals.
For Lee, she gets to realize a dream come true again: Competing for a medal at the Olympic Games.
Lee posted the third-best score in qualifying on beam in Tokyo, nailing a clutch 14.200 which helped punch her ticket to the all-around finals. The rest is history: After heartbreak hit Team USA in the team finals and Lee helped the squad salvage silver, Lee emerged to win gold in the individual all-around final with a superstar performance.
She was disappointed with bronze in the bars final but will contend for the medal stand again. Her qualifying score on beam was third at the Olympics behind China’s Chenchen Guan who scored a 14.933 and her Chinese teammate Xijing Tang who scored a 14.333. In the team final, Tang scored a 13.733 and in the all-around final Tang scored a 13.066. Guan is a beam specialist who has not competed since qualifying.
Lee scored a clutch 14.133 on beam in the team final and then, in one of the most dramatic moments of the all-around final, she held on by her toes as she regained her balance at the end of a triple wolf turn, saving a 13.833 while others fared worse on beam or fell.
Lee is signed to compete for Auburn. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.
After the all-around final, Jeff Graba said Lee has plenty she wants to prove on beam in the event finals.
“I know for a fact Suni is frustrated that she’s not known as a beam girl,” Jeff Graba said. “She is a beam kid. She is fully capable of any medal on beam. She’s fully capable of gold.”
Now, though, it’s all up to the gymnastics. Lee won bronze in the bars event final Sunday, her specialty event, after getting off to a shaky start in an event you only get one go at. She didn’t quit on the routine after her early struggles, and managed to keep from falling to land a score that’d net bronze. She wasn’t the only competitor who had trouble in the individual finals. Bars scores were down for gold medalist Rebeca Andrade and others, too. Team USA’s Jade Carey balked on one of her run-ups in vault finals. An uproar ignited in the gymnastics community after viewers saw gymnasts struggle without any one-touch warmups for individual finals. Jess Graba joined those calling for a change when he spoke to reporters in Tokyo.
When 2012 gold medalist McKayla Maroney shared her insight on Instagram later Sunday, she said the setup is such that when athletes get to event finals “you really have nothing left to give.” In team finals, when Biles pulled out, Lee was thrust into the lineup for floor routine, something Maroney said was “crazy” and has never happened in gymnastics before. “It’s wild that she went and did the floor routine that she did during team finals, but that probably took a lot out of her,” Maroney speculated in the hours after Lee settled for bronze on bars.
The United States’ MyKayla Skinner won silver on vault with a second life on Sunday in a storybook moment, as the former Utah great and longtime elite-level standout finally won an Olympic medal — all through an unexpected twist after she was called back into action after Biles withrew from vault finals.
On Monday, Carey wrote another storybook moment when she bounced back from her balk on vault to win gold in the floor finals.
Now, Team USA tells one last tale at an unforgettable Olympics with Biles returning to competition in the beam finals.
Lee will be there for her final chapter.
Surely, somewhere between the all the pressure and competitive fire, she’ll take a second to cherish the moment.