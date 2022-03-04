ONE-NINETY-EIGHT! Auburn hits massive 198 milestone against Florida

“And I think it’s really cool that, not only do we rise to the occasion: We do it together.”

Gobourne received a raucous ovation for Senior Night as she stepped to the floor for the final routine of the night. She rose to every bit of that occasion and surpassed it. The senior, who’s come so close to a perfect 10 so many times in her career, finally got the perfect score she deserved.

“My teammates were already doing so well before me, so I’m just like: ‘Derrian, just do you,’” Gobourne said. “I mean, there was pressure, but I just wanted to go out there and be me.

“It finally happened.”

It’s the first time Auburn’s ever hit a 198 — a number every season only touched by serious national championship contenders. Only six teams in the country had hit a 198 this season coming into Friday. Auburn became the seventh.

And it did so in fabulous fashion, with veterans like Gobourne and Drew Watson coming up big on their night, and with superstar freshman Suni Lee nailing the third 10 of her career.