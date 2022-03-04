ONE-NINETY-EIGHT! Auburn hits massive 198 milestone against Florida

Auburn’s flying Tigers have done it again.
Soaring to a program-record score and into the national title conversation, the Auburn gymnastics team amazed on Friday night on its way to a 198.575 in its epic throwdown with Florida.
The two teams tied. Both teams hit the highest score recorded anywhere in the country this season.
In the most epic of circumstances, Derrian Gobourne finally got her 10 — closing the meet with a perfect score on floor and sending Neville Arena into an ear-splitting eruption, and celebration for everything Auburn gymnastics is accomplishing this season.
The 198.575 is the fourth-highest score ever scored in NCAA history. The meet marks the highest cumulative score in a two-team meet ever.
For Auburn, it was everything. No. 3 Florida came to visit No. 6 Auburn, and as fans piled into Neville Arena in long lines waiting for the doors to open, they wondered: Would this be the night?
Gobourne answered with an emphatic: Yes.
And a roaring: War Eagle.
“It just shows that we’re up for it. We’re up for any challenge. There’s no mountain too high for us,” junior Cassie Stevens said. “We’re going to rise to the occasion, no matter what.
“And I think it’s really cool that, not only do we rise to the occasion: We do it together.”
Gobourne received a raucous ovation for Senior Night as she stepped to the floor for the final routine of the night. She rose to every bit of that occasion and surpassed it. The senior, who’s come so close to a perfect 10 so many times in her career, finally got the perfect score she deserved.
“My teammates were already doing so well before me, so I’m just like: ‘Derrian, just do you,’” Gobourne said. “I mean, there was pressure, but I just wanted to go out there and be me.
“It finally happened.”
It’s the first time Auburn’s ever hit a 198 — a number every season only touched by serious national championship contenders. Only six teams in the country had hit a 198 this season coming into Friday. Auburn became the seventh.
And it did so in fabulous fashion, with veterans like Gobourne and Drew Watson coming up big on their night, and with superstar freshman Suni Lee nailing the third 10 of her career.
Sophia Groth threw down an incredible career-high 9.975 on floor in the waning moments with three gymnasts to go. Lee followed with a 9.975 of her own — with both those routines earning a perfect 10 from one of the judges and a 9.950 on the other.
Then Gobourne just about brought the house down.
“I felt like it was a national-championship caliber meet tonight, and it felt like our young team held up really well,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.
Lee won the all-around with a 39.800.
Auburn broke the program’s record for high score. It tied the program’s all-time high on vault. All told, it was an all-timer of a night for Auburn gymnastics.
Auburn next competes in the Elevate the Stage meet Sunday in Huntsville.