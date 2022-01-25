One No. 1 team has lost at Missouri already this year: Here’s how Bruce Pearl will try to prevent that this time

Bruce Pearl sees the trap ahead.
He’s seen mighty teams fall in games like this one. Just before his team started its long trek to Missouri on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s game, Auburn’s head coach acknowledged that a No. 1-ranked basketball team has already lost up there in Columbia once this season.
That was Dawn Staley and the top-ranked South Carolina women’s team, which was tripped up in an upset at Missouri in December after making the long trip there. “There’s a lot of stories to tell. That one, for sure,” Pearl nodded.
And he’s been a part of more upsets like that one himself.
Fresh off earning its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, Auburn looks to avoid the letdown against upset-minded Missouri team at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Slipups happen. Pearl pointed to the time he coached Tennessee to No. 1 in the rankings in 2008. With Steven Pearl on the playing roster, their then-No. 2 Volunteers had just won an epic game at then-No. 1 Memphis, then jumped to the top spot in the next rankings release. That next game, Tennessee traveled to play an 18th-ranked Vanderbilt team and lost 72-69.
Pearl will try to avoid another slip like that by telling those stories to his current Tigers. He hopes his players learn from cautionary tales: The danger is real Tuesday at Missouri.
“Look, the last time I was ranked 1 at Tennessee — we’d beaten Memphis in a 1-2 game, got home late Saturday night because it was a late, late night game, and had to leave Monday for Vanderbilt, and lost to a really good Vanderbilt team at Vanderbilt,” Pearl shook his head. “It didn’t last very long.
“And so, we won’t do any celebrating, but I’m going to tell my team that story about the fact that it didn’t last very long.”
Auburn wants to flip the script this time around, and hang on to that No. 1 ranking.
The powerhouse South Carolina women lost at Missouri in overtime on Dec. 30, 2021, in the same Mizzou Arena that Auburn plays in Tuesday. It’s Staley’s only loss of the season, and the Gamecocks twin Auburn on top of the women’s AP Top 25.
The Auburn men will be playing a completely different team on Tuesday — but it’s another one hungry for an upset. Missouri stands near the cellar of the SEC standings, but Pearl figures an upset win over Auburn could get Missouri near the NCAA Tournament bubble.
“You’ve got Missouri that’s not on the bubble yet, but if you win here then all of a sudden they’re on the bubble. You’ve got Oklahoma coming in on Saturday — they are a bubble team,” Pearl said.