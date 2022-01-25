One No. 1 team has lost at Missouri already this year: Here’s how Bruce Pearl will try to prevent that this time

Bruce Pearl sees the trap ahead.

He’s seen mighty teams fall in games like this one. Just before his team started its long trek to Missouri on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s game, Auburn’s head coach acknowledged that a No. 1-ranked basketball team has already lost up there in Columbia once this season.

That was Dawn Staley and the top-ranked South Carolina women’s team, which was tripped up in an upset at Missouri in December after making the long trip there. “There’s a lot of stories to tell. That one, for sure,” Pearl nodded.

And he’s been a part of more upsets like that one himself.

Fresh off earning its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, Auburn looks to avoid the letdown against upset-minded Missouri team at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Slipups happen. Pearl pointed to the time he coached Tennessee to No. 1 in the rankings in 2008. With Steven Pearl on the playing roster, their then-No. 2 Volunteers had just won an epic game at then-No. 1 Memphis, then jumped to the top spot in the next rankings release. That next game, Tennessee traveled to play an 18th-ranked Vanderbilt team and lost 72-69.