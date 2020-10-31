‘One of the best in our league’: Malzahn sees Nix’s performance as one Auburn can build on

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nix threw three interceptions in that loss at South Carolina that Malzahn mentioned, and he’s been under the microscope in the public eye ever since. But Saturday he completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 passing yards and three throwing scores while rushing for 81 more yards and another touchdown on 11 carries.

And he led the team to score the most points Auburn has ever scored against LSU.

Defensive back Christian Tutt was asked after the game about the ups and downs Nix has gone through:

“Up, down, sideways — I’m riding with Bo,” he said simply.

“Anytime he throws a pick, pick-six — I don’t care what it is. I’m going to him, picking him up, getting his confidence back up. If people haven’t realized it: When Bo is on point, nobody can stop that man. You know what I’m saying? All we’ve got to do is get his confidence level back up. So when we have a bad play on the field, you see the whole defense come to him — we’re rallying to him, ‘We’re good Bo. Let’s go Bo.’

“Once we get Bo going, it’s over with.”