HOOVER — Chase Isbell is no stranger to a relief appearance. Between his time with Auburn and Samford, the senior right-hander has come out of the bullpen more than 60 times, and his relief outing Tuesday night marked a team-high 22nd appearance on the season.

But when No. 13 Auburn called on the 22-year-old in the fourth inning of an eventual 10-4 win over Missouri, it marked a first for him.

“This was my first time getting a throw in the SEC Tournament,” Isbell said. “Because last year, I never got to throw and (to) come out here and be able to perform and just consistently get in there and do what I was doing, it felt amazing. It was honestly just something that you dream of when you're a kid and stuff, and I finally got to do it. One of the bigger moments in my career, I'd say.”

Isbell tossed three innings scoreless against the 12th-seeded Tigers, and though his teammates eventually busted in the door offensively, his performance was sorely needed. Not only was Isbell coming on in relief early, he was doing so for Tommy Vail, who’s been Auburn’s marquee starter all season.

When Isbell replaced Vail, Missouri had plated two runs and re-taken a lead, going up 4-3. Another run scored with the first batter Isbell saw, coming in from third on a wild pitch. But after giving up a leadoff walk, Isbell settled in. His night ended with a winning decision, and only three hits allowed in 14 batters faced. He also threw 52 pitches, which was four shy of matching his season-high.

“I thought Chase Isbell settled the game for us just a little bit,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said, “and then Cole Foster's home run, I thought it just really allowed us to exhale and get back to playing our brand of baseball, if you will.”

Auburn followed Isbell’s three-inning day with a relief appearance from freshman Zach Crotchfelt, who closed out the game with 2⅓ innings scoreless in which he struck out half the batters he faced. In the end, the Tigers only threw three pitchers, which could prove vital if they want to make a run this week in Hoover.

“Will that pay dividends as early as tomorrow, who knows?” Thompson said. “We’ve still got to figure out who we're going to start tomorrow. … We did enough to get through today and hopefully we're the benefit of saving some arms.”