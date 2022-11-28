Opelika defensive end Brenton Williams commits to Auburn

Opelika's Brenton Williams won't be too far from home for college, as he announced Monday that he was committing to Auburn to continue his football career.

Listed as a three-star defensive end by 247Sports, Williams is the nation's No. 104 edge rusher prospect, and the No. 47 prospect in the state of Alabama.

"It's exciting for him, for him and his family obviously, where they can be 10 minutes away from watching him play football and living out his dream," Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. "Of course, for our coaching staff, it'll be a lot of fun, because now we can just get over there and watch him, go visit him and see him grow over the next four to five years as he plays football at Auburn."

Speakman said Williams will graduate at the fall semester's end and enroll at Auburn in January.

Williams had committed to Coastal Carolina on June 12, but backed off that commitment on Nov. 17, the same day he was offered by Auburn. He's chosen the Tigers over offers from Penn State, Missouri and Michigan State, among others.

In the past two weeks, Williams as received offers his Auburn, Penn State, Missouri and Michigan State offers. According to Speakman, Williams has also received interest from Ole Miss and Alabama in that timespan.

"A lot of kids don't get recruited this late in the process, and so, this says a lot about him," Speakman said. " ... They're looking at a high school kid who can come in and help them make an immediate impact."

Williams joined a list of multiple former Bulldogs to suit up for Auburn, including Stephen Roberts, Corey Grant, Will Herring, Tez Doolittle, TJ Jackson and Zach Clayton, among others.

With the additions of Williams, Auburn's 2023 recruiting class jumps from No. 39 to No. 32 nationally, and it's now No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference.

Williams is the third commitment to Auburn since the Tigers made a coaching change on Oct. 31, firing Bryan Harsin and promoting running backs coach Cadillac Williams in an interim role.

Edge rushers coach and special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni is listed as Williams' primary recruiter by 247Sports.