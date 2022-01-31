Opelika native and Auburn University lifer, diver Conner Pruitt perseveres through pain for Tigers

And last Saturday, Pruitt took first on the 1-meter dive against Florida.

What makes Pruitt’s results this season even more impressive is that he’s doing it all with a broken wrist.

He broke his wrist during his junior year and came back for part of the season, but he wasn’t able to qualify for NCAA’s that year. Pruitt says that his wrist healed but sometime during this summer, it broke again.

“Technically I still have a broken scaphoid, and the break is worse than it was last year. I guess I’m able to deal with it at this point,” Pruitt said. “I don’t know how, but God willing I’m able to get through NCAA’s.”

Despite his broken wrist, Pruitt has been competing all season long for Auburn and the dive team. He isn’t sure if he is a medical marvel or just has a high pain tolerance which allows him to keep competing but he still does feel the effects of his wrist.

“We went to the doctor and he actually said that when he checks out most people that have the fracture they end up on the floor in so much pain and I didn’t even show a sign,” Pruitt said. “He said maybe I got a little lucky with high pain tolerance or something but I do feel it.