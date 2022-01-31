Opelika native and Auburn University lifer, diver Conner Pruitt perseveres through pain for Tigers

Since birth, standout diver Conner Pruitt has been all about Auburn.
And if you don’t believe the Opelika native, he’s got the photos of him coming home from the hospital in a No. 34 jersey, and the home movies of him saying War Eagle as a toddler, to prove it.
“I think most people around the Opelika-Auburn area either really want to go to Auburn or really don’t,” Pruitt said. “I just kind of fell into the group of people that did.”
So when it came time to choose a college, the decision was an easy one for the four-time state diving champion at Opelika High School.
“I guess I was just raised well,” Pruitt laughed. “Big Auburn fan, didn’t want to leave.”
Not only had Pruitt grown up an Auburn fan, but he also grew up working with Auburn head diving coach Jeff Shaffer since he was in middle school.
So he followed in family members’ footsteps by attending Auburn, but also created his own legacy as the first member of his family to attend as an athlete.
Now four years later, Pruitt continues to add to his legacy as an athlete at Auburn.
The senior was named the SEC Diver of the Week for the first time in his career in January after helping the Tigers defeat Alabama 152-148. During the meet against the Crimson Tide, Pruitt won the 3-meter dive and finished second in the 1-meter.
And last Saturday, Pruitt took first on the 1-meter dive against Florida.
What makes Pruitt’s results this season even more impressive is that he’s doing it all with a broken wrist.
He broke his wrist during his junior year and came back for part of the season, but he wasn’t able to qualify for NCAA’s that year. Pruitt says that his wrist healed but sometime during this summer, it broke again.
“Technically I still have a broken scaphoid, and the break is worse than it was last year. I guess I’m able to deal with it at this point,” Pruitt said. “I don’t know how, but God willing I’m able to get through NCAA’s.”
Despite his broken wrist, Pruitt has been competing all season long for Auburn and the dive team. He isn’t sure if he is a medical marvel or just has a high pain tolerance which allows him to keep competing but he still does feel the effects of his wrist.
“We went to the doctor and he actually said that when he checks out most people that have the fracture they end up on the floor in so much pain and I didn’t even show a sign,” Pruitt said. “He said maybe I got a little lucky with high pain tolerance or something but I do feel it.
“I’m not immortal, I promise. A little bit of Advil kind of gets me through the day and tape. Our trainer is incredible, Allie, has been a blessing this year and she’s kind of been helping me get through it.”
With the regular season nearly wrapped up and the postseason around the corner, Pruitt still has a few goals he wants to accomplish before the season finishes.
He wants to be named either second-team or third-team All-SEC, and as a team, he wants the group to get as many points as possible and get back to where the program used to be.
He also hopes to qualify for the NCAA’s, and the final once he gets there.
And while it is his senior year, Pruitt has plans to return next season. He’ll graduate with his undergraduate this year, but is going to attend graduate school for biomechanics, and use his extra eligibility to dive again next year.
And even after using his extra year of eligibility, Pruitt still plans to be around Auburn as he is planning to become a graduate assistant under Shaffer since graduate school will take two years to complete.
All about Auburn, since birth.