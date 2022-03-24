Opelika native, Auburn diver Conner Pruitt earns honorable mention All-American

Conner Pruitt is leaving the NCAA nationals meet with All-American honorable mention honors.

The Opelika native and Auburn University diver finished 15th in the 1-meter dive on Thursday at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta.

Finishers within the top 16 all earn All-American honorable mention honors.

Pruitt finished ninth in prelims with a score of 356.900, placing him in the consolation final. In the consolation final, he scored 321.70 to place seventh in the consolation final and 15th overall.

Pruitt became the first men’s diver at Auburn to reach an NCAA final since Scott Lazeroff advanced to the platform finals at the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Auburn’s individual qualifiers in swimming are set to compete Friday. Prelims begin at 9 a.m.

