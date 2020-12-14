Opelika’s Jarell Stinson commits to Auburn

Opelika defensive back Jarell Stinson fondly remembers running out of his house in celebration after Auburn’s Chris Davis returned the “Kick Six” missed field goal to give the Tigers an improbable Iron Bowl victory over Alabama.
Now, Stinson is set to follow in Davis’ footsteps.
Stinson announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday. The junior chose the hometown Tigers over offers from six other FBS schools, including Tennessee, Kentucky and Nebraska.
CØMMITTED 🦅 WAR EAGLE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Jh5I70jsrr— Jarell Stinson ⚡️ (@JarellStin) December 14, 2020
“After talking to coach [Wesley] McGriff and coach [Kevin] Steele, it just seemed like the right time to do it. Talking it out with my family, it's always been my dream to go to Auburn. It just seemed like the time to stop waiting and do it,” Stinson said. “It's just showing that all my hard work has paid off. All the nights I spent grinding, they're just paying off now.”
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Stinson is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 16th-best player in Alabama’s 2022 class and the 45th overall cornerback in next year’s class.
Stinson becomes Auburn’s third commit in the 2022 class, joining fellow three-star cornerbacks Andre Stewart and Brian Dilworth.
Stinson explained it was a shock when Auburn offered him a scholarship on Oct. 12, adding it was one he had been waiting on for a while and one that was incredibly meaningful. He grew up attending Auburn games with his friends, and the chance to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium so close to his family and friends was too good to pass up.
Stinson entered his junior season at Opelika with high expectations after receiving several scholarship offers this past summer, and he lived up to the hype. Stinson recorded 95 total tackles and one interception for the Bulldogs and also had nine punt returns for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Stinson was a key player on an Opelika defense that only gave up 15 points per game in 2020 and helped the Bulldogs reach the state quarterfinals.
“Seventh grade, eighth grade and ninth grade, he was the kid that kind of had the cheat code. If you were playing a Madden game with him, he could score from anywhere on the field,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “Defensively, we can play him anywhere on the back end. He really helps us a lot in the secondary, whether it's playing safety and making tackles. This year we played him at corner at certain times and put him on the other team's best receiver, and he did a great job for us.”
Playing football at the next level has quickly become a family tradition for the Stinsons. His older brother, Jaylen, is a true freshman cornerback at Duke and has recorded 12 tackles in his first 11 games for the Blue Devils.
Stinson’s speed is one of his biggest attributes, as he said he’s been clocked at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Moving forward, Stinson said he hopes to improve his footwork and add more size before his senior season with the Bulldogs then hopefully score more points as an offensive threat next fall.
Stinson has big plans for his senior season, saying he wants to help the Bulldogs bring home their first-ever state championship and also help his teammates receive scholarship offers from some of the nation’s top teams. While his focus remains on Opelika for the time being, his excitement about what comes after his high school career ends was hard to ignore.
Stinson has made plays just down the road from Auburn, and his ability caught the attention of the Tigers’ coaches. It’s led to an incredible opportunity for Stinson, who hopes to take advantage of it once he arrives on campus.
“I just want to tell them I'm going to give it my all. I'm going to try and make some big plays and see if we can get to the national championship,” Stinson said.
