Auburn football got a head start on its 2025 class Wednesday, securing a commitment from Opelika High School defensive lineman Malik Autry.

Autry has yet to receiving a rating from 247Sports or Rivals, but he is listed as a four-star recruit by On3. He also holds offers from Georgia, LSU and Michigan, among others.

The sophomore, who still has two seasons left at Opelika, was re-offered by Hugh Freeze’s Auburn staff during the program’s Junior Day festivities over the weekend.

“(He’s) a hard worker, especially for a 10th-grader,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “A lot of times those guys, it’s usually their junior or senior year by the time they start figuring things out. But he’s done a great job with coming in last year, having to help us play some D-Line early on in his career. And, you know, he’s obviously a huge kid.”

Autry, who Speakman said won’t turn 16 until the spring, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. According to Speakman, the last Bulldog to play at a similar size was 6-foot-7, 270-pound lineman Jock McKissic. He last played for Opelika in 2003 and played collegiately at Clemson.

As a sophomore, Autry logged 23 tackles for the Bulldogs, including 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“I think he’s grown up kind of an Auburn guy, Auburn fan, being this close,” Speakman said of Autry. “So that was always a school that he wanted to attend growing up. And then this new staff has done a really good job, in the last two months or so that they’ve been here, of getting out and developing relationships and making sure they’re getting in the schools. They came by our place twice during the recruiting period the last couple of weeks.”

While Autry kickstarts the Tigers’ 2025 class, their 33-man 2023 class ranks No. 17 overall in 247’s listing. The program holds just one pledge in its 2024 class, from four-star defensive back and Moody product A’mon Lane.

Cobb officially signs; Punter joins as PWO

Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb — the No. 11 running back in the nation — officially signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play at Auburn next season. Cobb’s teammate, punter Gabe Russo, also announced he’d be coming to the Plains as a preferred walk-on.

Cobb had verbally committed to the Tigers in July and stayed true to his pledge despite Bryan Harsin’s firing. He logged more than 6,000 rush yards and 88 touchdowns in four seasons.

Russo, who was named an Under Armour All-American, also announced Wednesday that he’d continue his football career with the Tigers. He’s considered a five-star prospect by Kohl’s Kicking, a site which also runs football kicking camps.

Lewis commits

While Auburn added Malik Autry to its 2025 group Wednesday, it also added a pledge to its 2024 class in Jayden Lewis, a four-star cornerback out of Anniston.

Lewis is rated as the No. 13 cornerback in the country, and the No. 176 player in the 2024 class by 247Sports rankings. He joins Moody product and fellow four-star defensive back A’Mon Lane as the Tigers’ two 2024 commits.

The duo is ranked at the No. 28 2024 class in 247’s team rankings. That’s ninth out of 11 qualifying teams in the Southeastern Conference, sitting ahead of Arkansas and Kentucky. Missouri, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are yet to be listed.