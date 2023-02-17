Auburn baseball got its 2023 campaign started with a victory, as the 17th-ranked Tigers took down Indiana 8-4 in convincing fashion Friday Plainsman Park.

With a considerable effort at the plate, and some important performances out of the bullpen, Auburn was able to jump out to a four-run lead in the fourth inning before scoring its final two runs in the fifth inning.

“We've been working really hard,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “I'd say one concept is just trying to get to our ideal performance statement of just 'Whatever number you are, it should be the same in practice and in a game,' and I thought for the most part, some guys did an amazing job."

Freshman Ike Irish had a stellar debut for Auburn (1-0), going 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Slotted in the 3-hole at designated hitter, Irish had a game high for total hits.

Kent State transfer Justin Kirby went 1 for 2 in his Auburn debut. His lone hit was big in more ways than one. It was a two-run home run that was crushed over the left field wall at Plainsman Park. It plated Auburn’s two runs in the fourth.

“I think it was … another day in paradise,” Irish said. “We don't let the moment get too big, and I thought we proved that out on the field. We got punched in the mouth early and then it took a team effort. Everybody passed it down great, and we came back and responded. I thought it, for us, it just felt like we were going out there and we were doing everything that we practiced."

After getting a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Auburn let the Hoosiers back into it with a two-run home run from Matthew Ellis in the second inning. Following Ellis’ two-run shot, the Tigers out-scored the Hoosiers 7-2 in the final seven innings.

Auburn’s pitching efforts held Indiana (0-1) in check, especially late. After Chase Allsup and Tanner Bauman combined for 4⅔ innings with seven combined strikeouts, reliever John Armstrong went a career-high 3⅓ innings. Armstrong didn’t give up a run while striking out three batters and giving up one walk.

“When Bauman entered the game and when Armstrong entered the game, those were both momentum creators on defense,” Thompson said. “That’s what you want to see out of a pitching staff. We’re going to give up more than four runs playing in our league. You want to clean up that fifth inning, but whenever you’re on defense you want to create momentum. Both of those guys did that tonight.

“We used some pieces tonight and we’ll get a little bit deeper in our staff, and that’s good. We’ll keep learning how deep we go and who can throw the ball well, but I thought both guys stepped up.”