Opportunity knocks: Auburn baseball heads into six-game swing against SEC’s two top teams

Following its first SEC series sweep of the season against South Carolina last weekend, Auburn baseball is heading into possibly its toughest slog of conference play yet — traveling to top-ranked Tennessee before returning home for top-ranked Arkansas.

Both schools are consensus top-10 programs, with the Volunteers ranked No. 1 in four different polls. The Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 1 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, but range everywhere from No. 3 to No. 10 in other polls.

“Everybody you play in the SEC is really good,” Auburn assistant Gabe Gross said Thursday. “I don’t think our guys are really approaching it much differently. … When we played Ole Miss here, they were the No. 1 team in the country.

“That’s obviously since changed. Tennessee’s the No. 1 team in the country, but it’s not something that is different for our guys to walk into a really good baseball team and have to try to beat them.”

While topping the polls, Tennessee and Arkansas also sit atop the SEC, first in the East and West divisions, respectively. No. 19 Auburn (30-12, 11-7 SEC) is a game behind the Razorbacks for first place in the West, and positive results the next two weekends would have implications on both the Tigers’ position in the conference and the postseason.

“It’s a great opportunity, coach always says, to play two of the top teams in the country, let alone in our conference,” Auburn outfielder Bobby Pierce said. “We’re going to go out there and we’re going to play our game.”

Tennessee (38-3, 17-1) boasts some of the most powerful bats in the country, as well as some of the more sizable crowds in the SEC at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, but Gross said the experience of the Tiger roster, in particular its starting lineup, should alleviate much of the outside pressure.

“We’ve got an older team that has been around the block,” Gross said. “Even guys that came in [this season], Sonny [DiChiara] and Brooks [Carlson]. I mean, still, they’ve played a ton of baseball. They’ve been in good environments. I don’t think the environment is going to affect them near as much as it would a younger team.”

Currently, Tennessee leads the NCAA in home runs (94) and slugging percentage (.613), with Trey Lipscomb, Luc Lipcius and Jordan Beck all hitting 10-plus home runs this season. Its pitching staff has been equally dominant, as all 12 of its pitchers that have recorded 10-plus innings have an earned run average lower than 2.00.

“The offense is getting a lot of [publicity] and I think the better part of their team is their pitching staff,” Gross said. “They’re, I think, a full run ahead of everybody else in ERA, and it’s funny, they have power arms, but you get in the back end of the bullpen all of a sudden it turns into soft lefties, and I think that’s a great combination to have.”

Tennessee’s team ERA is 2.00, which is also tops in the NCAA, sitting ahead of No. 4 Southern Miss’ 2.83 team ERA.

Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam will make up the Volunteers’ weekend rotation, and have a combined 21-1 record this season. Their 145 combined strikeouts account for more than a third of Tennessee’s Ks, and 107 of those strikeouts have come in SEC play.

Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) will bring with them to Plainsman Park one of the more experienced starting lineups in the SEC, as seven of their nine most-played position players are upperclassmen. Senior Brady Slavens has accounted for a lot of Arkansas’ power, with a team-high 10 home runs and 42 RBI.

The Razorbacks’ weekend rotation is led by senior Connor Noland, who’s 5-2 with 74 strikeouts and a 2.54 ERA, and underclassmen Hagen Smith and Jaxson Wiggins round it out. Both Smith and Wiggins have plus-3 ERAs this season despite winning records.

The Tigers’ series against Tennessee at 6 p.m. Friday night at Lindsey Nelson, with a 6 p.m. first pitch Saturday night and a 1 p.m. first pitch Sunday.

