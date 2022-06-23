 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange and blue in the Big Apple: Auburn basketball lights up Times Square

AuburnTimesSquareBillboard-21.jpg

Times Square is lit up in orange and blue by an Auburn basketball ad Thursday in New York.

 Darren Tolud, Roc Nation

Auburn basketball blew through the Big Apple on Thursday and left its mark in New York.

In the hours before former Tigers star Jabari Smith was selected third overall in the NBA Draft in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Times Square was lit up in orange and blue Thursday afternoon as an Auburn ad shined over one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations.

Auburn placed the ad on an electronic billboard on the northeast corner of Broadway and 46th Street as Smith and former teammate Walker Kessler entered the evening’s NBA Draft as potential first-round prospects.

“Best players. Best coach. Best team,” the ad reads, showing pictures of Smith, Kessler and Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

The Tigers won the SEC regular-season championship this past season. Smith and Kessler were both named All-Americans. Smith was selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets, making him Auburn’s first-ever top-three pick in the NBA Draft.

