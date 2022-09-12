‘Orange Out’ on Saturday: Auburn to wear orange facemasks against Penn State

Derick Hall broke a bit of news when talking to reporters Monday: Auburn will be wearing its orange facemasks again this weekend.

The Tigers unveiled orange facemasks for the first time since the mid-1980s last season in their 31-20 win against Ole Miss on Oct. 30, and this weekend’s donning of the orange will be in accordance with Auburn’s “Orange Out” theme for its matchup with No. 22 Penn State.

And while the Tigers will add a sprinkle of orange to their helmets against the Nittany Lions, both Hall and fellow team captain advocated for another color change at some point, expressing a desire to see Auburn wear orange tops again.

It was last year against Penn State that Auburn broke tradition for the first time in a long time, wearing white facemasks on the road during Penn State’s famous “White Out.” Now Penn State will get a taste of Auburn’s “Orange Out” during the return trip.

“Obviously it's been a while, like 1970 or something like that since they last wore orange jerseys,” Hall said. “We've talked about it a lot, but obviously Auburn's very traditional and, you know, we can't compete with that, but that's definitely something that I would like to see.”

According to Auburn uniform historian Clint Richardson, Auburn wore orange jerseys often in its early history, specifically 92 times from 1928 to 1955. The jerseys wouldn’t make a return until 1978, under then-head coach Doug Barfield, who also instituted the addition of orange facemasks in 1979. The jerseys were worn four times under Barfield — from 1978 to 1980 — and Auburn went 2-1-1 when wearing them.

“We mentioned it to them a couple times, even last year,” Pappoe said in reference to team captains discussing uniforms. “We'll see.

“I was told it was going to be a surprise for us this year,” he added. “I don't know which game it's going to be for, but they said there will be some kind of surprise.”