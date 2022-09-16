Orange you glad Auburn's playing Penn State this week? It's The Big GameDay Guide!

While Auburn fans believe in Jordan-Hare magic, they do have questions. Maybe those questions should involve who's going to play quarterback when, or whether the secondary can stop the Nittany Lions' Sean Clifford.

But they don't. They're about a certain color.

By the way, kickoff's at 2:39 p.m. Saturday.

What color should I wear to the game?

Orange! (Have you been living under a rock?)

What color will the Auburn players be wearing?

What does Bryan Harsin say about Auburn wearing orange jerseys?

Harsin said the idea is "not that far-fetched." Helpful.

What does everyone's obsession about orange jerseys say about the Auburn fan base?

Funny, our own Justin Lee asked the same question, and then answered it here.

Who's favored to win?

Last we checked, the No. 22 Nittany Lions are favored by a field goal.

And will Auburn fans like Penn State fans as much as Penn State fans liked the AU fans they met last year in Happy Valley?

We'll see. Last year after the big White Out, Nittany Lions fans were positively raving about Auburn fans and talking about how much they'd fallen in love with Tank Bigsby, etc. Even the director of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Opelika-Auburn News to share his appreciation. But two follow-up questions: How much would they have loved Auburn if they'd lost? And how much will they be loving Auburn around 8 p.m. on Saturday night? We shall see.

Before last year, when's the last time Auburn played Penn State?

It was on New Year's Day 2003 in the Capital One Bowl, with No. 22 Auburn beating No. 10 Penn State 13-9 behind a stiff defense and the running of Ronnie Brown. Oh, and that was the last Auburn game called by Jim Fyffe, the legendary play-by-play man.

Should Auburn fans be worried by last week's 8-point victory over San Jose State?

Meanwhile, Penn State beat Ohio (University, not State) by 36 points. But our man Justin Lee advises that it's never as good as it seems, and it's never as bad as it seems, either. And last week seemed bad.

What's the deal with Auburn's quarterbacks?

Can we please talk about another player besides the quarterback?

OK, how about center Nick Brahms, whose football career just ended with an injury, and how he's helping his replacement, Tate Johnson, take his place.

What's the weather report for the game?

Last we checked, it's going to be sunny all day with zero chance of rain. Expect temperatures as high as 85 degrees. If that doesn't sound hot to you, remember that you'll be sitting in a concrete stadium, and depending on where your tickets are, some of you will be sitting much closer to the sun that others. Anyway, don't forget to stay hydrated.

How can I stay hydrated?

Bring an empty water bottle and use it at one of the designated cooling & hydration station locations in the stadium. You're also allowed to bring in one unopened, factory-sealed bottle of water that's up to 1 liter in size.

What are some fun things to do in Auburn on Friday?

At noon Friday, the Auburn women's basketball team tips off against Charleston Southern in Auburn Arena. Tickets are $6-$8.

At 2 p.m. Friday, "The Paul Finebaum Show" will be broadcasting live at the Wellness Kitchen Green Space.

At 4 p.m. Friday, check out "Football, Fans and Feathers, the raptor show at the Southeastern Raptor Center's amphitheater, at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway. This week's show features the recently retired Spirit and other bald eagles. $8/ticket.

Or at 4:30 Friday, you could check out "AUsome Amphibians and Reptiles" at the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College St. It's billed as a fun, hands-on event for the whole family, if putting your hands on reptiles sounds like fun.

Also from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, you can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Then head to downtown Auburn for "Come Home to the Corner," which runs from 5-9 p.m. Friday and features live music, extended shopping hours and lots of people-watching.

Or if you want to take a brief break from the crowds, head over to downtown Opelika for Food Truck Friday, on North Railroad Avenue. It's also from 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Is there going to be a military flyover before the game?

We'll say yes, considering there were flyovers before the Mercer and San Jose State games, and if you haven't heard, Saturday's game with Penn State is a much bigger deal, which means you might see some faster and cooler-looking aircraft this week. For more about military flyovers and all that goes into planning one, click here.

What are some things I should know before tailgating?

Here’s a few:

You can claim your tailgating spot and start setting up on campus at 4 p.m. unless you're headed to the Mell Corridor, which won't open for tailgating until 6 p.m.

It is illegal to use university utilities.

You must have a tent permit if your tent exceeds 399 square feet.

Grills and generators are not permitted within 50 feet of campus buildings or on parking decks.

Never operate a generator in wet conditions.

Don't think about grilling or tailgating on a parking deck.

What are key events and things to do counting down to kickoff?

8 a.m.: Parking lots open; live broadcast of "Marty & McGee" at Wellness Kichen Green Space on Auburn campus; the AU Team Shop opens at Neville Arena

9 a.m.: Live broadcast of "SEC Nation" at Wellness Kichen Green Space on Auburn campus

10:30 a.m.: Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest on Nichols Center Lawn; Home Plate Tailgate at Plainsman Park Parking Lot

11:30 a.m.: Auburn Sports Network begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show outside Gate 7 and broadcast on 93.9 FM

12:30 p.m.: Tiger Walk beginning at the intersection of Samford and Donahue drives; gates open to Jordan-Hare Stadium

1:10 p.m.: Spirit March at the corner of Heisman and Donahue drives

2:10 p.m.: Pre-game festivities on the field

2:39 p.m.: Kickoff!

What are the off-campus transit stops?

Save yourself the headache of parking on campus or downtown by taking Tiger Transit from one of these locations; buses start rolling at 9:30 a.m. Saturday:

Duck Samford Park, Airport Road, Auburn (100 yards on left after entering park)

City of Auburn Softball Complex, 2560 South College Street, Auburn (large parking lot near top of complex)

Auburn Mall, 1627-53 Opelika Road, Auburn (off Mall Boulevard near Belk’s parking lot)

TigerTown, 2199 TigerTown Parkway, Opelika near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lots)

What are the on-campus transit stops?

A brand-new stop is in the Gogue Performing Arts Center parking lot

War Eagle Way, immediately north of the Nichols Center

Hayfield, at Woodfield and South Donahue drives

West Lot

VCOM parking lot, at 910 South Donahue Drive

OK, what are the best games to watch at my tailgate?

1. No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m. on ESPN: The Bulldogs are heavy favorites on the road in Columbia, but remember that they looked invincible several seasons ago when they got tripped up by the Gamecocks.

2. No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m. on FOX: If you thought a certain resident of the Plains was sitting in the hottest seat in college coaching, think again. The Cornhuskers showed Scott Frost the door this week, and the Sooners are only an 11-point favorite on the road, so this one should be interesting, if only like dumpster fires are interesting.

3. Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m. on ESPN2: The Boilermakers scared the daylights out of Penn State in the season opener before losing in the final seconds. They're favored by a point over the Orangemen, so this could be a good one.

4. Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m. on BTN: The high-scoring Hilltoppers are one of the better teams in the Group of Five, and the Hoosiers, who are favored by less than a touchdown at home, are not one of the better teams in the Power Five. So at least this should be competitive.

What should I take with me into the stadium?

A charging cord for your phone. There are nine charging stations in the stadium.

Your credit card. None of the concessions or merchandise vendors in the stadium take cash.

An empty water bottle or cup to fill up at the complimentary water refill stations.

One clear, factory-sealed bottle of water. No other outside drink and no food is permitted.

A clear bag. No non-clear bags, including purses, camera bags and backpacks, are permitted.

What are some things I should know once I get inside the stadium?

Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.

Don’t forget those water refill stations.

Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”

Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.

If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.

Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.

I'm watching this one from the living room. Who's airing the game on TV and radio?

The game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m.

Andy Burcham and Stan White will have the radio call with Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.

Hey, are those three new statues outside the stadium?

Yes, they are. And they’re in honor of three great AU coaches: Jordan, Hare and Dye. Read about the unveiling last year.

Got any restaurant recommendations?

Restaurants around the area are bracing for a big-business gameday weekend.

Lucy's is a popular brunch spot. Read more here.

Byron's Smokehouse is a good source for tailgate barbecue, and it offers a hearty, reasonably priced breakfast. Read more here.

Local favorite Niffer's has been a staple in the area for more than three decades. Read more here.

There's also Amsterdam Cafe, an alumni favorite and a very short stroll from campus. Read more here.

And if you're looking to pick up barbecue by the pound and sides by the quart for your tailgate, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Looking for a restaurant while you’re in town? Here are some that come highly recommended. But we’ve missed some gems, so stop somebody on the street and ask them. And don’t forget Opelika, especially if you're tired of fighting crowds and looking for parking spaces. Lots of folks like to grab dinner in Opelika on Friday night and then spend all day Saturday in Auburn.

Acre , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn Amsterdam Café , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn Ariccia Cucina Italiana , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn Backwater BBQ, Salem: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

Salem: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika Bow & Arrow , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites The Breeze Way , Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika Brick Oven Pizza Company , Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika Butcher Paper BBQ , Opelika : Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

Opelika Byron’s Smokehouse , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn Café 123 , Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika Chickchickporkpork , Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika The Depot , Auburn : A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn Dough Pizzeria : Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika El Patron Mexican Grill, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika

Patron Mexican Grill, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika Espositos , Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn Hamilton’s , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn Irish Bred Pub , Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers , Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika LongHorn Steakhouse , Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika Lucy’s , Auburn: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn Mama Mocha’s , Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn The Mason Jar , Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn MK’s Asian Kitchen , Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika Mrs. Story's Dairy Bar : A-O Tourism’s Best Bites

: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites Next Level Cafe : Yelp Top 10 for Opelika

: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika Niffer’s Place , Opelika and Auburn locations: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn

, Opelika and Auburn locations: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn Pannie-George’s Kitchen , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn The Hound Bar & Restaurant , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn

Toomer’s Drugstore , Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn

, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn Zazu Gastropub, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika