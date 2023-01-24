‘Our secret weapon’: Auburn’s Gabby McLaughlin finds joy in doing Tigers’ choreography

Suni Lee took to the floor, as the fans in Neville Arena watched with what was almost a reverent hush.

As she twirled through her routine, the dramatic, orchestral music echoed around the arena. Whereas senior Derrian Gobourne sizzles in a bombastic routine with an upbeat ensemble and explosive energy, Lee’s routine leans more toward elegance and gracefulness, with an epic score fitting the air of an Olympic all-around champion.

She stunned the fans and the judges on the way to a 9.975 — good for a perfect 10 from one of the two judges — and as she sprawled on the floor for her closing salute, that reverence gave way to an adoring roar.

Minutes later, the woman behind the music smiled.

“Ever since I was little, I really loved dance and just really enjoyed (choreography),” Gabby McLaughlin said with a big smile. “It’s always brought me a lot of happiness.”

McLaughlin, a junior Auburn gymnast, in addition to competing herself has helped many of her teammates choreograph the dance elements that are part of their floor routines this year. It’s unusual: Usually coaches and paid professional choreograph routines at this level. McLaughlin does it as a student-athlete.

What’s more: Lee, one of the biggest names in the sport, could surely enlist the help of anyone in the world, but she picked McLaughlin.

The results speak for themselves, as Lee earned a near-perfect score in the debut of the routine.

“It says a lot about Gabby and it says a lot about Suni,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “She can have anybody she wants, and I would be willing to bet almost everybody would trip over themselves to do her routine.”

🚨 NEW SUNI LEE FLOOR ROUTINE ALERT 🚨



She scores her second 9.975 of the night 👏 pic.twitter.com/iaFHOwiJfl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2023

Lee in the first two meets used her floor routine from last season, but wanted to install her new one in time for the team’s home opener in front of the Auburn fans. They rushed to piece it together the week of the meet, with Graba helping to cut the music, and she hadn’t performed it in its entirety until the debut moment on the floor. “That was literally the first full routine I’ve done,” Lee said.

In seasons prior, former assistant coach Ashley Priess-Johnston helped choreograph routines for many Auburn gymnasts, and after she left for the head coaching job at Alabama, it’s been McLaughlin of all people to step up into the role.

McLaughlin in her own right is a beam ace for the Tigers who has also competed on floor and bars this season.

“It started off with my routine in my sophomore year — I did my routine,” McLaughlin said.

“When (Priess-Johnston) left there was no one really that did much choreography, so everyone came to me and wanted me to do their choreography,” she went on. “I love it and it makes me happy. I just love helping out.”

Graba laughed as he recounted how he suggested Lee wait until the team’s meet against Alabama on Feb. 3 to debut her new floor routine, but he said Lee was adamant that she wanted to use it against Arkansas with a home crowd at her back.

He mixed three separate music selections, and each time, the two gymnasts shot him down. Late Tuesday night, he sent off a fourth option for approval.

“I hadn’t gotten much sleep because I had to cut another two pieces of music,” Graba laughed. “I sent it to them and I went to sleep because Gabby put the heart — love, she loved it — on the text message.”

That was good enough for Graba, and McLaughlin took over from there.

The song cut for the routine is ‘S.A.B.E.R Squad,’ an epic track fit for high-flying fantasy. Lee in the routine uses broad, sweeping motions and ballet-like elements to match the music’s drums and synth. Choreography is used in floor routines between the gymnast’s tumbles.

“Me and Gabby worked on my floor routine literally two days ago for two hours,” Lee said, shaking her head. “We were in the gym for two hours just trying to put it together.”

McLaughlin laughed hard as she interjected after Lee’s answer: “And competed it on Friday.”

The result was one of three event titles Lee earned Friday night on her way to the meet’s all-around title.

Graba jokingly expressed frustration with how picky McLaughlin was being over the music selection, but he said he’d pulled her aside after Lee’s routine and expressed his gratitude for the work she’d put in that week.

“(I) gave her a hug and thanked her and told her she’s our secret weapon because that’s a pretty refined talent she has,” Graba said. “But the other end of the spectrum is that our girls are requesting her because she’s good to work with. And they trust her. I just think it’s really cool that it’s in house.”