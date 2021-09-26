‘Outstanding’: No. 11 Auburn fixes some problems, bounces back with win over Texas A&M

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Auburn to Texas A&M. Auburn’s last win over the Aggies before Sunday came on Sept. 15, 2017.

“My first thought was just that we needed to get ahead of them because they’re obviously a really great team, also in the West division,” Richards said. “So honestly it was just good to get on top of them and stay on top of them.”

Auburn on Friday led Tennessee late in the second half before the Lady Vols scored in the 86th minute to tie the game 1-1, then scored in the overtime winner in the 100th minute.

“Obviously we were disappointed with a heartbreaking loss in Knoxville,” Hoppa said. “To be fair, I thought we could have played better at Tennessee. We didn’t play our best game. But the response that we had today was just outstanding.

“I’m really proud of my team,” she said on the field after Auburn’s bounce-back against Texas A&M. “I thought we played some great soccer. We fixed some problems that we had in Knoxville. Obviously we created a ton of offense and then our defense, giving up zero shots on goal to a very good A&M team, that was just an outstanding overall performance.”