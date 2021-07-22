Owen Pappoe’s confidence ‘through the roof’ with junior season approaching

“Guys respect him. He does things right,” Harsin said. “I’m excited about Owen. Owen’s a guy that I have tremendous respect for. If anybody is going to represent our program, Owen Pappoe is going to be one of them. He’ll do a great job today [at Media Days]. He’ll answer honestly. He’s a good man and he’s going to be a hell of a player for us this year, there’s no doubt about it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He's one of the reasons why I feel like our team has made the decision to continue to keep improving and growing and doing the things we're asking them to do because we've got some leadership on our team from guys like him.”

Pappoe’s boost in confidence might also come from his conditioning work.

Harsin said Pappoe has been incredible in the weight room, in running and some of the testing the new Tigers’ staff has done, which matches what Pappoe shared during the spring. The linebacker was practically giddy when discussing new strength coach Jeff Pitman’s plan and added that the Tigers would look like Marines by the time the fall arrived.

Now, with the start of the season in sight, Pappoe explained the Tigers haven’t let up since those winter and spring workouts.