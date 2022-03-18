Owen Pappoe still not practicing during early stages of spring

After missing a majority of the 2021 season, team captain and linebacker Owen Pappoe is still on the road to recovery.

Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding spoke Wednesday about spring practice and said Pappoe is out at practice.

“Owen, yeah, he is not practicing now,” Schmedding said.

Pappoe battled injuries throughout the 2021 season and only appeared in five games for the Tigers. He finished the season with 14 solo tackles and 23 total tackles in his five games.

His last game in the 2021 season came against Texas A&M on November 6.

And with linebackers Chandler Wooten and Zakoby McClain declaring for the NFL Draft, Pappoe is now the most experienced member of the linebacker room.

And while he isn’t taking part in the spring right now, Schmedding says Pappoe is still focused as ever.

“There’s a guy who is not practicing, but is as locked-in and as diligent about everything he does as I have seen really,” Schmedding said of Pappoe.

Pappoe is also still finding ways to help out and lead despite not being on the field.

“It is an opportunity to lead in a little different way than maybe he wants to, but he is a kid who is learning the game even as he is watching,” Schmedding said. “A lot of guys can’t do that. He does that.”

While Schmedding didn’t provide any updates on when Pappoe is expected back, Pappoe will more than likely return to a starting role when he comes back.

For now, the Tigers and new linebackers coach Christian Robinson are figuring out the rest of the linebackers’ room.

“You are getting an opportunity for Cam Riley, for Wesley Steiner, for Joko Willis, Eugene Asante who came in, for Desmond Tisdol,” Schmedding said. “There are some numbers here in that group and again not all of those guys were where they are needed to be last year, especially early on to be in those spots, so here is your chance.

“We made it really, really clear to them that this is their opportunity and they are going to get reps.”