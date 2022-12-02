‘Part of something big’: Auburn volleyball in NCAA Tournament for second time ever

Seeing “Auburn” up on the big board Sunday watching the NCAA Tournament selection show, she and her teammates had realized a dream.

They jumped for joy as they made history: Auburn volleyball is in the NCAA Tournament only the second time ever, and for the first time since 2010.

Auburn travels to Omaha, Neb., to play host Creighton at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. While Auburn has missed the NCAA Tournament for 11 seasons, Creighton is making its 11th straight appearance. It’ll be a contrasting clash between a team out of the rising SEC, which has a nation-best seven teams in the NCAA Tournament but sees sparse attendance for now in football country, headed to play in front of 3,000 fans in a region where volleyball is better established.

For Anderson, a touted recruit and former Gatorade Player of the Year for her state in high school, playing in the NCAA Tournament was always a goal on the radar — but she figured she’d have to wait a bit when she committed to Auburn to try to build a program up almost from scratch in SEC country.

Instead, she and the other five freshmen starting got that goal checked off the list in their first year.

“I definitely always dreamed about being on a team that went to the NCAA Tournament, but I think the whole plan with Auburn volleyball, seeing it actually come together is really cool,” Anderson said as the team prepared to travel Wednesday morning. “That’s exactly what I wanted to do when I committed to Auburn, was to be a part of something big, and I feel like accomplishing so much in our first year has already been really cool.”

Anderson spoke at a press conference Wednesday morning as the team prepared to travel to Omaha, alongside fellow freshman Madison Scheer.

“I feel like we have this whole seven-year plan that we’ve talked about with (head coach Brent Crouch),” Anderson said. “Especially me and (Scheer), we committed pretty early, and we just wanted to be at Auburn for the past two years, and then being able to get here and work super hard and then see, in our first year, our names pop up on the screen, was just insane.”

Anderson has smoked a team-high 400 kills this season. Scheer has put down the second-most at 327.

“We definitely worked hard for it, and we knew we could do it, but I don’t think we ever thought we would for sure get in,” Scheer said. Auburn is 21-8 this season and 10-8 in the league — a team that figured it was on the bubble before losing three straight games to close the season against South Carolina and Arkansas.

“I mean, we were projected to be second-to-last in the SEC, so I think that goes without saying a lot,” Anderson chimed in and laughed.

Auburn’s performance exceeded expectations and was good enough to get the Tigers into the tournament. In those last few games against South Carolina and Arkansas, Crouch said he saw his team playing tight and under pressure, figuring an NCAA Tournament berth was at stake. In the NCAA Tournament, he hopes his team can play more free — and learn from that experience in pressure situations.

After all, as the team starts six freshmen, the Tigers have had little of that experience so far.

“There’s no way around those things,” Crouch said. “You just have to go through them, and play meaningful matches that really matter against good teams, and you keep doing it enough where you just can handle it and you do it.”

Creighton’s play style is different from any team in the SEC, Anderson, Scheer and Crouch all agreed. While in the SEC it’s more about getting up high, Creighton employs more lateral movement, running routes and crossing patterns. Crouch actually likes the matchup with Auburn’s SEC style against Creighton’s Big East style.

Either way, for their part, the players are just looking to play free and enjoy the ride.

“I think there’s no high expectations for us just because we are the underdogs, but I think that’s a good thing for us because then we can play loose and calm, and we’re not supposed to win,” Scheer said.