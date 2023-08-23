Payton Thorne practically blinked and was in and out of the transfer portal.

When the former Michigan State quarterback entered the portal April 30, he was out in less than a week, announcing his decision to transfer to Auburn and play for Hugh Freeze on May 5.

Somewhere in that span — about 144 hours — Thorne got a chance to visit the Plains, he said Wednesday, speaking to the media for the first time since his arrival at Auburn. Between a nine-hour stop-off in Auburn, as well as discussions with Freeze and other members of his coaching staff, Thorne’s mind was made up.

“I thought it was a no-brainer to come here and I thought it was a great opportunity,” Thorne said. “So far it’s been great.”

Thorne — who was named Auburn’s starting quarterback Aug. 17 — had multiple reasons to choose Auburn. But what he ultimately fell back on was who he’d be playing for and learning from.

“I didn’t really look at the offensive stats much from last year,” Thorne said. I knew that it was kind of a tough year, just as a team. I heard things when I got here about what they did with the old staff and the old team. But, you know, I wasn’t really focused on that. I was looking more at Coach Freeze’s past statistics of the guys that he’s been working with, and the same with Coach (Philip) Montgomery.

“They seem like they were doing good stuff, and obviously both of them have great track records. That’s what I was focusing on. I wasn’t focusing on last year’s stats here, I guess, because it was a completely different staff.”

Both Freeze and Montgomery’s history as offensive-minded coaches who work well with quarterbacks was touted upon each of their arrivals at Auburn. For Freeze, that history extends all the way back to Bo Wallace at Ole Miss and as recently as Mailk Willis at Liberty. For Montgomery, it most notably includes coaching Robert Griffin III at Baylor.

Thorne said that hearing about how Freeze gameplans and calls plays, as well as watching film with him and Montgomery on his visit, was a big sell. As Freeze has discussed since his hiring, though, Montgomery will run point on calling plays this fall in what’s technically a by-committee system. Still, it’s the previous quarterbacking success that Thorne touted as the biggest appeal.

“A Coach Freeze offense, obviously he’s had a lot of success with all types of quarterbacks,” Thorne said. “Last year (at Liberty), I think they got to their fourth-string quarterback at some point and are still winning games.”

Thorne later added: “It’s fun for me to play for an offensive head coach and to have a lot of people devoted to quarterback and quarterback development and all that stuff.”

At Auburn, Thorne has two seasons of eligibility left, including this year. However, that wasn’t on his mind when he made his decision.

“I’m just trying to play well and put myself in an opportunity to hopefully have a decision (to make) at the end of the season, because that would mean things went well for us as a team,” Thorne said. “So that’s my focus, is to just go out there and win games. When you win games, everything else takes care of itself, so that’s my focus and I think we’ve got a team that can win some games. That’s for sure.”