Pearl: Flanigan could return against Murray State, will warm up before ‘game-time decision’

Auburn could have a star player and team leader back on the court Wednesday.

Allen Flanigan will warm up before the team’s game against Murray State, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday, and if the junior feels good, he will play and make his return to the team.

Auburn tips off against Murray State at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Auburn Arena. The game is scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.

Flanigan has been back at practice for Auburn the last several days.

Flanigan was tabbed a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches.

He injured his Achilles in early September and underwent offseason surgery that’s caused him to miss Auburn’s first 11 games this season.

“It’s possible,” Pearl said Tuesday of Flanigan’s potential return Wednesday. “He’s practiced with us now going on about a week, and he’ll warm up tomorrow and see how he goes, and if he feels good, he’ll play some, yes. But he’ll still be a game-time decision.”