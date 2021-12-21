 Skip to main content
Pearl: Flanigan could return against Murray State, will warm up before ‘game-time decision’
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn vs. Florida men's basketball

Auburn's Allen Flanigan (22) holds the ball during the Auburn vs. Florida men's basketball game at Auburn Arena on Feb. 23, 2021.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn could have a star player and team leader back on the court Wednesday.

Allen Flanigan will warm up before the team’s game against Murray State, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday, and if the junior feels good, he will play and make his return to the team.

Auburn tips off against Murray State at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Auburn Arena. The game is scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.

Flanigan has been back at practice for Auburn the last several days.

Flanigan was tabbed a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches.

He injured his Achilles in early September and underwent offseason surgery that’s caused him to miss Auburn’s first 11 games this season.

“It’s possible,” Pearl said Tuesday of Flanigan’s potential return Wednesday. “He’s practiced with us now going on about a week, and he’ll warm up tomorrow and see how he goes, and if he feels good, he’ll play some, yes. But he’ll still be a game-time decision.”

Murray State represents Auburn’s final non-conference game before SEC play opens Dec. 29 against LSU. Wednesday will mark Flanigan’s last opportunity to tune up before conference play begins.

Auburn is 10-1 on the season and rides a seven-game winning streak. Auburn moved up one spot to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press rankings released Monday.

