Pearl has high hopes for team's trip to Israel this summer

MONTGOMERY — With as many as five new players joining Auburn men’s basketball for its upcoming season, coach Bruce Pearl laid out the importance of his team’s summer trip to Israel from a chemistry standpoint at Tuesday’s AMBUSH Event at the Wynlakes Country Club.

“That’s part of the timing, is when you have four or five new guys coming in and the opportunity to live together, see things together, learn the Bible together, learn history together,” Pearl said. “That’s why we’re doing it.”

However, the coach also laid out some other hopes for the trip, including the possibility of televising Auburn’s games and working toward setting up an annual college basketball tournament in the country.

The Tigers announced Monday that they’d be traveling to Israel from July 31 to Aug. 10 for a three-game slate, with games against the Israeli U-20 and Senior national teams. They’ll play the U-20 team twice, on Aug. 2 and 6, and the senior team on Aug. 8, with games in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The NCAA permits an international trip once every four years per team, and the men’s basketball program last traveled to Italy in 2017. On that trip, Auburn played four teams, which included at least one amateur squad and a Lithuanian professional team. The Tigers went 4-0 while out-scoring their opponents 413-228.

As of March 1, Israel’s Senior National Team ranks No. 42 in the FIBA world rankings, and its U-20 team has medaled five times in the U-20 European Championships since 2000, two of which were gold in 2018 and 2019.

“The competition’s going to be really good,” Pearl said.

Pearl also said he thinks Auburn’s trip could be a “content event” and hopes it will be televised in some capacity.

“Now look, I’m taking a team over to bond, get better, train for the summer and get closer to God and history,” Pearl said. “But at the same time, if we could also bring this back home, it’d be great visibility for our kids. Israel is a wonderful place to play professional basketball.”

He also said he hopes to create a tournament that would bring two to four college basketball teams to Israel every August for a tournament or slate of games.

“I’m going to work toward creating that tournament,” Pearl said. “Our going over there is sort of setting the groundwork for something like that, which I think is a more meaningful trip than almost any place in the world.”

