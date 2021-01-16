Pearl: Three Auburn veterans volunteered to give up their starting spot for Sharife Cooper

Sharife Cooper has rocketed to stardom status SEC country in just a few games.

But even before he was cleared, everyone in Auburn across knew about the best secret on the Plains.

Three veteran returners for Auburn volunteered to give up their starting spot for Cooper when he was ruled eligible last week, head coach Bruce Pearl said after Auburn’s 66-59 win over Kentucky on Saturday.

All of them are older players. All of them have starting experience and were contributing to Auburn basketball before Cooper even stepped on campus.

But all of them wanted to do what’s best for the team.

Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson all offered to give their starting spots to Cooper when he officially suited up for Auburn for the first time against Alabama on Jan. 9.

Cambridge is a sophomore who had started every game up to that point. The same goes for Flanigan. Johnson is a junior and the team’s most veteran player.

Ultimately it was Cambridge who became Auburn sixth man instead — and he’s benefited from the switch.