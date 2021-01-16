Pearl: Three Auburn veterans volunteered to give up their starting spot for Sharife Cooper

Sharife Cooper has rocketed to stardom status SEC country in just a few games.
But even before he was cleared, everyone in Auburn across knew about the best secret on the Plains.
Three veteran returners for Auburn volunteered to give up their starting spot for Cooper when he was ruled eligible last week, head coach Bruce Pearl said after Auburn’s 66-59 win over Kentucky on Saturday.
All of them are older players. All of them have starting experience and were contributing to Auburn basketball before Cooper even stepped on campus.
But all of them wanted to do what’s best for the team.
Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson all offered to give their starting spots to Cooper when he officially suited up for Auburn for the first time against Alabama on Jan. 9.
Cambridge is a sophomore who had started every game up to that point. The same goes for Flanigan. Johnson is a junior and the team’s most veteran player.
Ultimately it was Cambridge who became Auburn sixth man instead — and he’s benefited from the switch.
Cambridge has scored in double figures in each of his last three games for Auburn coming off the bench. He’s hit double figures six times in 14 games this season, with half them coming in the last three games since Cooper joined the lineup and he moved to the bench.
“I still have the same mindset,” Cambridge said of the move after the Kentucky game. “I was willing to do that. That’s my brother. Since he’s been here, everybody has played better games — everybody in our lineup. To have those big games, I’m excited.
“I’m planning to keep doing that with Sharife.”
Cambridge and Cooper played together in AAU before coming to Auburn.
Last year, Cambridge was a powder keg for Auburn as a freshman, exploding in a handful of games with 3-point barrages in relief of Auburn’s then-veteran lineup. This year, he had been a starter through Auburn’s first 11 games.
“Look, nobody wants to step out of the starting lineup. He knew Sharife belonged and he was AAU teammates on the Nike circuit with AOT,” Pearl said. “Jamal, Al, and Devan all volunteered. I made the decision to let Devan really have the honor of giving his friend, and one of our leaders, an opportunity.
“And to Devan’s credit, he’s come back from break, and he’s been very focused.”
Cooper, of course, has been stellar since his Auburn debut, scoring 26 with nine assists against Alabama, adding 28 with 12 assists against Georgia, and scoring 11 while dishing eight assists in the win over Kentucky.
Cambridge and the Auburn veterans, of course, are just as excited about it as anyone.