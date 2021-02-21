Peirce’s walk-off hit completes Auburn’s sweep over Presbyterian College

Bobby Peirce hit the walk-off RBI single driving in Rankin Woley in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Auburn baseball team completed its sweep of Presbyterian College in dramatic fashion 2-1 on Sunday at Plainsman Park.

Four Tigers contributed on the mound allowing seven hits but just one run.

Auburn moved to 3-0 on the season with the win. The Tigers will next host Alabama A&M for two mid-week games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Auburn scored its first run Sunday in the bottom of the sixth when Steven Williams scored on Josh Hall’s sacrifice fly.

Presbyterian got the run right back in the top of the seventh, ultimately pushing the game to an extra inning.

But freshman leftie Cam Hill came on in the top of the ninth to hold Presbyterian scoreless and set the stage for Peirce’s walk-off heroics.

Mason Barnett started for Auburn before Brooks Fuller came on in the fifth. Seb Thomas pitched in the seventh, eighth and ninth.

Auburn opened the series with a 14-3 win on Friday then followed it with a 6-1 win on Saturday before Sunday’s nail-biter.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 4 p.m. in Plainsman Park.

