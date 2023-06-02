Small ball played difference-maker as, for the first time in six years, Auburn baseball was held in check in regional play.

No. 4-seed Penn mustered 12 hits and made the top-seeded Tiger offense appear impotent in a 6-3 upset of the regional host Friday night at Plainsman Park. The Quakers scored their final two runs on back-to-back bunts in the top of the 11th to seal an extra-innings NCAA Tournament victory.

The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for Auburn in regional play, having last lost a regional game in 2017. It’ll now face No. 2-seed Southern Miss in an elimination game at 2 p.m. CST Saturday.

Penn’s (33-14) rousing win began with a dominant outing from starting pitcher Ryan Dromboski, who went five innings before loading the bases en route to two of Auburn’s three runs. He finished the day pitching 5⅓ innings, with his only two earned runs being scored after he was taken out of the game.

Auburn’s (34-22-1) painful night at the plate saw it held to the fewest hits it has mustered in a game since March 19, when then-No. 3 Arkansas capped a sweep of the Tigers in Fayetteville.

Ike Irish was the only Tiger to record multiple hits. Of the eight other Tigers to record an official at-bat, only two of them recorded a hit.

Starting pitcher Chase Allsup matched Dromboski for five innings before being pulled. He officially gave up one run, but it was the two-run home run given up by reliever Tanner Bauman in the top of the eighth that broke the game open, giving a one-run lead back to the Quakers.

No 3. Samford 4, No. 2 Southern Miss 2

It took 27 outs for someone to break it open, but Samford was the first to do so Friday, as the Bulldogs stole Game One of the Auburn Regional from Southern Miss.

The Bulldogs will play the Quakers in Game Four of this weekend’s regional, which is slated to begin at 8 p.m. CST Saturday.

After winning the Southern Conference Tournament with three wins in one day last week, the Bulldogs extended a now four-game winning streak Friday, thanks in large part to a solo home run from left fielder Josh Rodriguez in the top of the 10th inning. The Bulldogs would go on to score another two runs that inning.

Prior to Rodriguez’s moonshot, the contest was a pitcher’s duel, as All-Americans Jacob Cravey and Tanner Hall tossed a combined 15 innings and 226 pitches for Samford and Southern Miss, respectively. Hall went nine innings while giving up just one run before being pulled for extra innings. He held the Bulldogs scoreless in his final six innings.

“When you haven’t been able to score, and you’ve gone that long without scoring, there’s no question it’s a little bit of an emotional lift,” David said of the Golden Eagles’ pitching change.