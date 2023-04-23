TUSCALOOSA – Behind a gutsy effort in the circle from junior Maddie Penta and clutch two-out hitting throughout the lineup, No. 19 Auburn softball (35-14, 11-7 SEC) gutted out a 3-1 victory at Rhoads Stadium Sunday to knock off No. 14 Alabama (34-15, 10-8 SEC) for the first time in Tuscaloosa since 2017.

The victory was also Auburn’s first series win over the Crimson Tide since 2018. It was Auburn’s first road series win against a ranked SEC opponent since taking two from No. 5 Tennessee in 2019. With the series win, Auburn is now tied for third in the SEC standings with Arkansas with two series left to play.

“I’ve been telling people all year that if you don’t come watch this team play, you are missing it,” head coach Mickey Dean said. “That was one hell of a matchup between (Maddie) Penta and (Montana) Fouts. That was fun to watch. Maddie kept her composure. They threatened. We made mistakes, but she kept her composure.”

In a much-anticipated meeting between Auburn’s Penta and Alabama’s Montana Fouts, Penta played spoiler to improve to 21-5 on her junior campaign. Going the distance, Penta allowed just one run to score, stranding runners in scoring position in the last four innings of the game. Penta issued one walk and struck out eight.

“I don’t think I have ever cried because of a softball game, but I did shed a singular tear when I gave Bri (Ellis) a hug at first base,” Penta said. “It is so hard to play here. This crowd is insane. Hitters were there for me. Defense was there for me. The defense has been fantastic the last few weeks. They’ve had my back.”

Nelia Peralta recorded her third straight multi-hit game against Crimson Tide as she went 2-for-3 at the plate. Denver Bryant and Bri Ellis came up clutch in the sixth inning with a pair of two-out RBI to give Auburn the late lead. Breaking out of a 12-game hitless streak, in-state hero Carlee McCondichie delivered with a home run.

“I was feeling really excited up there,” Ellis said about her go-ahead base hit. “I was facing one of the best pitchers in the nation. I had a lot going on up there. I was thinking way too much, and I knew it. I was trying not to think, which made me think more. I knew I needed to go in with a blank mind and start swinging. It was so loud. I am so proud of everyone on this team. We fought so hard. There’s nothing we can’t do.”

After putting charges into fly balls in the early inning, McCondichie delivered from the nine spot in the lineup, driving a pitch to right field for a solo home run. The two-out shot was just the senior’s second home run of the season and her first hit since March 27 versus Missouri.

“It was a relief,” McCondichie said. “I’ve been struggling at the plate. My dad sent me a Mike Trout video this morning where he said if you go to the plate thinking you’re going to get out, you’ve got no shot. I played with a lot of confidence at the plate today.”

Penta was magnificent in her first look at the Alabama lineup, retiring nine consecutive batters. Alabama did not record its first hit until the bottom of the fourth. After leading off the inning with back-to-back singles, a fly ball to right allowed a runner to tag up and advance to third before a stolen base put two in scoring position.

Forcing a ground ball to short, Peralta handled a tricky hop for the out, but Alabama pushed across a run to tie the game. Penta shut down the scoring threat with her fifth strikeout of the afternoon to leave the go-ahead run standard at third.

Peralta sparked a sixth inning rally for the Tigers, leading off with a single up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Kenadie Cooper into scoring position, Fouts battled for a strikeout. Ellis responded with clutch two-out hitting, driving a single to center to plate the go-ahead run.

Continuing her impressive performance at the plate, Bryant added her fifth RBI of the series with a double to left center to push the lead to 3-1.

“It was huge,” Dean said. “We got bunts down today against a pitcher that is difficult to bunt against, and then we had big, key hits and great defensive play. If you missed today’s game, I hate it for you. I really do.”

The Tide put a runner on third base in three of the last four innings, but Penta locked in when it mattered most, including shutting down Alabama’s seventh-inning rally. Down to its last strike, Alabama knocked a pinch-hit single to bring the winning run to the plate, but Penta forced a ground ball back to the circle and fielded it cleaning to secure the game.

Auburn hits the road for the final time this regular season next weekend with a Southeastern Conference battle at South Carolina. The series begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network+.