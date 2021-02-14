Penta picks up second win, Auburn sweeps Southeast Missouri State

Auburn’s instant impact freshman Maddie Penta threw six strikeouts in her encore performance, and the Auburn softball team swept Southeast Missouri State with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

The win moves Auburn to 3-0 after its opening series. Auburn won two games against SEMO on Saturday, with the first featuring Penta’s no-hitter in her first-ever collegiate start.

She followed the effort Sunday throwing a complete game, allowing just one run on two hits.

Auburn scored all its runs during a big three-run rally in the bottom of the second inning.

Makenna Dowell drove in Kelsey Schmidt with an RBI double to score Auburn’s first run, before Tyler King doubled to trade places will Dowell.

Kaylee Horton’s single then scored King to put Auburn up 3-1.

The Tigers continue their season next weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., at the Osprey Dolphin Invitational. The Tigers will play games against South Carolina and host Jacksonville on Friday, Feb. 19, then play South Carolina and North Florida on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The South Carolina game will offer a first taste of the SEC level for freshmen like Penta and Schmidt playing in their first collegiate games.

Auburn opens SEC play on March 12.

