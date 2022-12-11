 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Philip Montgomery announces move to Auburn as offensive coordinator

  • Updated
Tulsa Ohio St Football

Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery instructs his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete, The Associated Press

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Any reports about who Auburn's next offensive coordinator might be can presumably be put to rest, as Philip Montgomery squashed any speculation Sunday evening.

After reports had surfaced that Montgomery would but Auburn's OC earlier in the day, he updated his Twitter profile photo to the Auburn logo, and updated his bio to say "OC/QB Coach" and mentioned Auburn football's twitter account.

Auburn has yet to officially announce his hiring, but head coach Hugh Freeze indirectly confirmed reports of both his coordinator hires, retweeting a graphic of Montgomery's previous coaching success, as well as a tweet of reports that Auburn would be hiring Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to the same role.

Roberts has not updated his Twitter account with any Auburn indicators since those initial reports.

A Dallas native, Montgomery would come to Auburn with a history of notable offenses during his time as a coordinator. He's spent the last eight seasons as Tulsa's head coach, going 43-53. He was fired on Nov. 27 after going 5-7 this season.

In 2013, Montgomery was a Broyles Award finalist as Baylor's offensive coordinator. In three consecutive seasons in Waco, Montgomery coached three different All-American quarterbacks, including Bryce Petty and eventual Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

Each year he spent in Waco saw the Bears with a top-three FBS offense in terms of yards per game. They were also top-10 in the FBS in rush yards per game every year.

Prior to Baylor, Montgomery spent five years in Houston, coaching quarterbacks, running backs and coordinating the offense. In that time, he oversaw quarterbacks Kevin Kolb and Case Keenum, both of which went on to considerable NFL careers.

The first eight years of Montgomery's coaching career were spent in Texas high schools, aside from one season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Tarleton State. Montgomery coached at three different high schools in the Dallas-metro area, serving as either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach at each.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

