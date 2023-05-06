Auburn’s eagle Independence made a piece of history on Saturday, performing the first-ever pregame free flight in Auburn baseball’s Plainsman Park.

Auburn hosted top-ranked LSU.

It marked one of only a few eagle flights by Auburn’s Raptor Center to have ever taken place at a sporting event outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Former Auburn eagle Tiger flew at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Independence came to Auburn from a Florida rehabilitation center in 2018. Her first flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium was in 2019 before the AHSAA State Championship football games. She made her debut at Auburn games in 2021.

Auburn’s first eagle flight took place Aug. 31, 2000, prior to a 35-21 victory over Wyoming.

PHOTOS: Independence flies at Plainsman Park