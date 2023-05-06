Auburn’s eagle Independence made a piece of history on Saturday, performing the first-ever pregame free flight in Auburn baseball’s Plainsman Park.
Auburn hosted top-ranked LSU.
It marked one of only a few eagle flights by Auburn’s Raptor Center to have ever taken place at a sporting event outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Former Auburn eagle Tiger flew at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Independence came to Auburn from a Florida rehabilitation center in 2018. Her first flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium was in 2019 before the AHSAA State Championship football games. She made her debut at Auburn games in 2021.
Auburn’s first eagle flight took place Aug. 31, 2000, prior to a 35-21 victory over Wyoming.
PHOTOS: Independence flies at Plainsman Park
Independence, an Auburn Raptor Center bald eagle, begins the flight before an NCAA baseball game between Auburn and LSU on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
Independence, an Auburn Raptor Center bald eagle, flies in front of the pitch clock during the flight before an NCAA baseball game between Auburn and LSU on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
Independence, an Auburn Raptor Center bald eagle, flies above the outfield before an NCAA baseball game between Auburn and LSU on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
Independence, an Auburn Raptor Center bald eagle, flies above the outfield before an NCAA baseball game between Auburn and LSU on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
Independence, an Auburn Raptor Center bald eagle, finishes the pregame flight at the infield before an NCAA baseball game between Auburn and LSU on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
