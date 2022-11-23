PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams sees off veterans at start of annual Iron Ruck

Veterans representing Auburn University and the University of Alabama begin the hike from Jordan-Hare to Bryant-Denny to raise awareness for veteran suicide on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn.
ADAM SPARKS /
Auburn interim head football coach Cadillac Williams took the time to meet veteran participants at the start of the annual Iron Ruck on Wednesday morning in Auburn, wishing them luck on their hike to Tuscaloosa.
Each year, student veterans, veteran alumni and ROTC from both Auburn and Alabama hike from the Iron Bowl’s away stadium to the home stadium to raise awareness for veteran suicides.
During the three-day, 151-mile hike from one school to the other, veterans carry 22-pound ruck sacks and 22 nameless dog tags to honor the 22 veterans said to take their lives by suicide each day.
Williams made an appearance at the Iron Ruck’s sendoff on Wednesday morning outside Jordan-Hare Stadium, thanking them and wishing them luck on this year’s march. The marchers are on schedule having departed from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 8 a.m. Wednesday, set to arrivbe at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 10 a.m. carrying the game ball.
Williams spoke Wednesday morning to send them off and hung around to take photos.
PHOTOS: Operation Iron Ruck 2022
Participants gather in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium for a quick presentation before the start of the hike. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The American Legion Department of Alabama and Operation Comfort Warriors present a check for $2000 for Operation Iron Ruck. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn football interim herad coach Carnell Williams speaks to the crowd outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Clay Buchanan presents an Operation Iron Ruck t-shirt to Auburn football interim head coach Carnell Williams. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Clay Buchanan of the Auburn Student Veterans Association speaks to the crowd outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn football interim head coach Carnell Williams joins the participants of Operation Iron Ruck for a group photo. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Ruck sacks sit on the brick along Heisman Drive outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams lingers to speak with veterans and those participating in the hike. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Ruck sacks sit on the brick along Heisman Drive outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Puck Esposito, director of the Auburn University Veterans Resource Center, straps on his ruck sack for the hike. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn football interim head coach Carnell Williams poses for a photo with the War Wagon. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn football interim head coach Carnell Williams pauses for photos with participants. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn football interim head coach Carnell Williams pauses for photos with participants. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
American flags wave in the breeze from the straps of a ruck sack. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Participants get ready to start the hike. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Terrell Glover, a US Army Reserve veteran, readies the War Wagon to lead the first leg of the hike. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Participants get ready to start the hike. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Operation Iron Ruck begins as participants walk away from Jordan-Hare Stadium and down Heisman Drive. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Marchers walk down Heisman Drive away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Marchers walk down Heisman Drive away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The War Wagon leads marchers down Donahue Drive. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Marchers walk down Donahue Drive. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Marchers walk down Donahue Drive. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Marchers walk down Donahue Drive. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Marchers walk down Samford Avenue on their way out of Auburn and on to Tuscaloosa. Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
