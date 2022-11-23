PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams sees off veterans at start of annual Iron Ruck

Auburn interim head football coach Cadillac Williams took the time to meet veteran participants at the start of the annual Iron Ruck on Wednesday morning in Auburn, wishing them luck on their hike to Tuscaloosa.

Each year, student veterans, veteran alumni and ROTC from both Auburn and Alabama hike from the Iron Bowl’s away stadium to the home stadium to raise awareness for veteran suicides.

During the three-day, 151-mile hike from one school to the other, veterans carry 22-pound ruck sacks and 22 nameless dog tags to honor the 22 veterans said to take their lives by suicide each day.

Williams made an appearance at the Iron Ruck’s sendoff on Wednesday morning outside Jordan-Hare Stadium, thanking them and wishing them luck on this year’s march. The marchers are on schedule having departed from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 8 a.m. Wednesday, set to arrivbe at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 10 a.m. carrying the game ball.

Williams spoke Wednesday morning to send them off and hung around to take photos.