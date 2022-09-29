PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles

The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware.

Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring.

Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was among the last four teams standing in the postseason alongside Oklahoma, Utah and Florida.

The ring features the words ‘Final Four’ etched boldly around Auburn’s interlocking AU logo. On one side, a rolled tree at Toomer’s Corner is featured with each athlete’s name and ‘War Eagle.’ The other side features the words: ‘History made.’

Yes, led by veterans like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson and pushed by superstar newcomers like Suni Lee and Sophia Groth, the Auburn gymnastics team re-wrote the school record books at Auburn this past season, shattering the program’s record for high scores and making it all the way to the NCAA final — once thought of as a dream for the program.

The inside of the ring features more etching: ‘I believe in Auburn and love it.’